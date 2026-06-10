Braden Montgomery: A home run in his first game

When the Chicago White Sox traded Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox, they acquired four young players.

Of the group, Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth, and Wikelman Gonzalez had been called up by the White Sox in the past. And yesterday, it was Braden Montgomery's turn.

Montgomery, a top MLB prospect, was a first-round pick by the Red Sox in 2024, just a few months before being traded. The potential has always been there.

And yesterday, he showed what he was capable of.

The outfielder, who played right field in his Major League debut, got on base twice. He also drove in three runs in a 6-5 win.

What really caught everyone's attention, however, was that in the 10th inning, the young man hit a walk-off home run to secure the win for his team. His family was in the stands.

In one night, Braden Montgomery made his MLB debut and recorded his:

– first hit–

first RBI–

first home run–

first

walk-off– first walk-off home run pic.twitter.com/22TxG9k1v0 — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026

Of course, we shouldn't expect him to make a difference every night. We should also expect, as with all young players, that he'll have his ups and downs.

But seeing him perform like this is a great sign, let's say.

This season (his second in the pros), Montgomery has been tearing it up in the minors. And if he keeps playing well, he won't necessarily have to go back there.

We'll see what the future holds for the young man. But let's just say that right now, White Sox fans have another reason to celebrate alongside a 2026 season that's exceeded everyone's expectations.

PMLB

The A's won in Vegas.

The @Athletics mash five homers on the way to victory in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/ftbya2lVyI — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026

Blue Jays win.

The #BlueJays have walked off the Phillies, 3-2. His first career walk-off in the big leagues. What a moment for the rookie. pic.twitter.com/e9PM7AckF8 — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 10, 2026

2,500 hits for Freddie Freeman.

MLB's active hit leader has reached a new milestone! Congratulations Freddie Freeman on your 2,500th hit! pic.twitter.com/dP6OktmNJ5 — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026

Ronald Acuña Jr. injured.

Ronald Acuña Jr. left tonight's game after appearing to injure himself on the basepaths . Hope he's okay pic.twitter.com/nj4XUhsnsn — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 10, 2026

His poor coverage of first base in the World Series will haunt him.

David Cone, after Gerrit Cole covered first base on a groundout… “I don't think we'll ever see him get over there again.” pic.twitter.com/svSYuetAKX — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 9, 2026

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