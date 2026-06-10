Braden Montgomery: A home run in his first game
When the Chicago White Sox traded Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox, they acquired four young players.
Of the group, Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth, and Wikelman Gonzalez had been called up by the White Sox in the past. And yesterday, it was Braden Montgomery's turn.
Montgomery, a top MLB prospect, was a first-round pick by the Red Sox in 2024, just a few months before being traded. The potential has always been there.
And yesterday, he showed what he was capable of.
The outfielder, who played right field in his Major League debut, got on base twice. He also drove in three runs in a 6-5 win.
What really caught everyone's attention, however, was that in the 10th inning, the young man hit a walk-off home run to secure the win for his team. His family was in the stands.
Of course, we shouldn't expect him to make a difference every night. We should also expect, as with all young players, that he'll have his ups and downs.
But seeing him perform like this is a great sign, let's say.
This season (his second in the pros), Montgomery has been tearing it up in the minors. And if he keeps playing well, he won't necessarily have to go back there.
We'll see what the future holds for the young man. But let's just say that right now, White Sox fans have another reason to celebrate alongside a 2026 season that's exceeded everyone's expectations.
- The A's won in Vegas.
- Blue Jays win.
- 2,500 hits for Freddie Freeman.
- Ronald Acuña Jr. injured.
- His poor coverage of first base in the World Series will haunt him.
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