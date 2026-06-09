The Red Sox have no plans to fire Craig Breslow

The Boston Red Sox are having a season to forget in 2026, finding themselves ten games below .500 and already 11½ games behind the leaders of the American League East, a position currently shared by the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees.

And one reason for the Red Sox's struggles is the inability of Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow to build a competitive team.

Yet, as recently as yesterday (Monday), we learned via Tim Healey of the Boston Globe that Boston had no plans to make a change in the front office.

The Red Sox have no plans to fire General Manager of Baseball Operations Craig Breslow. Even amid the team's underperformance and speculation that Breslow might be on the hot seat, the team's owners haven't even considered a change.

It's true that if the Red Sox didn't have confidence in Breslow, they wouldn't have just fired manager Alex Cora and a handful of coaches at the start of the season. He, too, would have been let go.

Source: The Red Sox are not considering firing Craig Breslow. More: https://t.co/VIC7s45ydJ — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) June 9, 2026

In fact, when the Massachusetts team fired Cora and his staff, team president and CEO Sam Kennedy made it clear that Breslow had made the decision and that management supported him.

However, we are now in Breslow's third season as the Red Sox's top executive, and the team is going nowhere.

The executive therefore has a few months left to turn things around, because if the struggles persist throughout the season and Boston misses the playoffs, it will be interesting to see how the club handles the situation during the offseason.

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