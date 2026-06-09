Paul Skenes: More than two hours to give back to young people

Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, shared a story that her boyfriend would never have revealed on his own, given how humble he is.

Basically, one evening, Skenes was driving past a baseball field where some kids were practicing. And he decided to stop.

He didn't do it for the cameras, even though he didn't hesitate to take pictures with the kids. He didn't do it because the Pirates asked him to.

He did it simply to give back to the kids.

More from Paul Skenes' stop at a local Little League. (Via: @FSBigBob) pic.twitter.com/GjAcD2ULGm — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 9, 2026

People there praised the character of the man who showed up to meet the kids. For over two hours, he gave of his time.

He also took the time to play with the kids.

He could have spent a little less time, and that would have been fine too. But doing this means that many of the kids will be talking about it for months to come.

He undoubtedly inspired many young people to take up baseball (or to keep playing) with a simple gesture.

Because let's face it: even if he had been a long reliever, his gesture would have been appreciated… but the fact that he's the best pitcher in the world (one of the best, at the very least) really makes an impression.

To a lesser extent, let's note that Josh Donaldson, dressed as a Blue Jays player, went and hit a home run in a recreational league. That's kind of in the same vein.

Josh Donaldson showed up to a rec softball game in full gear and hit an absolute @BringerOfRain20 pic.twitter.com/OL4m1Dd1mt — Get It Done League (@GetItDoneShow) June 9, 2026

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