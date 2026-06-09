Marcelo Mayer traded for Ketel Marte: the rumors are false

With less than two months to go before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, it's only natural that the rumor mill is starting to run wild.

That was certainly the case yesterday (Monday), when rumors swirled that the Boston Red Sox had traded Marcelo Mayer to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a deal that would have brought Ketel Marte back to Boston.

And according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the magnitude of this hypothetical trade prompted more than one executive in the Manfred era to contact the Red Sox's chief of baseball operations, Craig Breslow, to ask if a deal had actually taken place.

Breslow, however, believes this rumor doesn't deserve any attention at all.

Someone contacted me and said, “Is it true that you traded Marcelo Mayer to the Diamondbacks?” ' There are things you see, and you think to yourself, ‘OK, that's not true, but at least I understand where it's coming from.' And then there are things that are completely false and don't deserve much attention, and this one falls into that category.

We don't know where these speculations came from, but if several league executives believed that Mayer and Marte had switched teams, that means the rumors had traveled a long way.

All in all, it was a pretty strange day in MLB, but one thing is certain right now: neither Mayer nor Marte has been traded yet.

However, with all the rumors circulating about the two players—especially since this has been going on for several years in Marte's case—don't be surprised if neither of them finishes the current season where they are right now.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.