Cody Bellinger is having an outstanding season (and we need to talk more about it)

We recently learned that Aaron Judge is going to be out for quite some time. The Yankees' captain has a rib injury, and it was reported that he would be sidelined for several weeks.

It was obviously a major blow, considering he's the best hitter in the sport.

But despite everything, so far, the Yankees have found a way to stay on course. There's a lot of talk about the excellence of the rotation (especially Cam Schlittler) and Ben Rice, but in the shadows, there's one player who is the MVP of the Yankees' current season.

Because yes, Cody Bellinger is truly having a phenomenal season. The outfielder excels both offensively and defensively, boasting the fifth-best WAR in MLB this season.

And just yesterday, he stepped up to secure the win for his team against the Guardians.

Cody Bellinger season pace:⁰ ⁰107 RBI⁰97-89 walks-strikeouts⁰34 defensive runs saved⁰8.9 WAR⁰ ⁰A superstar in his role. pic.twitter.com/TH0wT0JfVP — Paul Hembekides (Hembo) (@PaulHembo) June 9, 2026

Right now, Bellinger is doing a little bit of everything. He's good at making contact, hitting the ball with power, driving in runs, drawing walks, minimizing strikeouts, and playing the outfield.

He's played mostly in left field since the start of the season, but he can play anywhere… and with Jason Dominguez's imminent return, Bellinger might end up playing right field while waiting for Judge to come back.

We know that last winter, Bellinger was one of the most sought-after free agents in MLB. That said, there were questions about whether he'd be able to match last year's performance, given his tendency to alternate between good and bad seasons.

But now, after a very solid 2025 season, Bellinger is even better in 2026… and he's probably the Yankees' most valuable player in 2026. Not bad for a guy who flies under the radar despite playing in the Bronx, hehe.

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