Ketel Marte continues to frustrate the Diamondbacks

Last winter, it was reported that Ketel Marte was on the trade market. But what was particularly interesting was that, at the time, it was reported (somewhat out of the blue) that he was causing frustration within the Diamondbacks organization.

His tendency to ask for days off seems to be the main point of friction between Marte and members of the organization.

That said, Marte stayed in Arizona. He's having a season that's a bit disappointing by his standards, but he remains a talented hitter at a position (second base) where they're rare.

Except that Bob Nightengale, in an article for USA Today, mentioned Marte's situation… and what we gather is that the frustrations haven't been resolved.

Seeing him take a day off when Shohei Ohtani was the opposing starting pitcher didn't go over well.

Sunday Notebook: Tarik Skubal trade will require major MLB deadline bravery just like CC Sabathia 18 years ago. Who's in? https://t.co/OS6W9VZdpc — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 7, 2026

Keep in mind that Marte is under contract through 2030 and also holds a player option for the 2031 season. This means he's not anywhere near free agency… but there's another factor complicating the picture.

Because earlier this year, Marte reached the 10-year service mark. And since he's also spent five consecutive years with his current team, he now has a no-trade clause.

We don't actually know if Marte wants to leave. But what we do know is that even if the Diamondbacks are frustrated, they won't be able to trade Marte if he has no intention of leaving.

This is one of the main reasons his name was mentioned quite a bit last winter (even though he hadn't yet reached 10 years of service)… and it's why the Diamondbacks might be stuck with him.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.