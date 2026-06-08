Blue Jays: Several tough decisions ahead this week
The Blue Jays have had their ups and downs since the start of the season.
Yesterday's game was a good example. Kevin Gausman wasn't great, but he was bailed out by his offense in a 5-4 win. It was about time that happened.
He was also saved, between you and me, by an umpire who kept the Blue Jays' big half-inning alive by not calling Ernie Clement out on a controversial play.
You can understand the Orioles' frustration here. How could anyone think the Blue Jays player was still in his basepath?
But anyway. All that to say that sometimes things go the Blue Jays' way. That's not always the case, though.
What could help is the return of injured players.
I'm not saying this to imply that the injured players single-handedly derailed the Blue Jays' season. But some fresh legs could clearly help a bit.
The guys on the roster are tired, after all. Especially in the bullpen…
And on that note, we should expect to see four guys return to action this week, if all goes well. Tommy Nance could return today. Dylan Cease could pitch on Tuesday. Max Scherzer is expected to start on Wednesday. And Alejandro Kirk is theoretically about ten at-bats away from being called up to the Majors.
But that means four guys—including at least three pitchers—will have to be cut. The time for heart-wrenching decisions is approaching.
Of course, injuries could “make things easier” for the Blue Jays. But after Yariel Rodriguez and Connor Seabold were cut, who will be next?
Perhaps Simeon Woods Richardson will be.
On the offensive side, the Blue Jays could cut Charles McAdoo to keep three catchers and not release Tyler Heineman for the sake of depth.
Because we can all agree that Brandon Valenzuela shouldn't be sent down.
That said, there's no depth in the infield with Davis Schneider in AAA and Addison Barger on the injured list. Does the club really want to do that?
If not, who will take the hit? Yohendrick Pinango? Myles Straw? Will Daulton Varsho go on the injured list for his wrist?
Hard to say.
The obvious answer will likely be to cut Heineman and accept that the organization's depth will take a hit. And that's even if the club doesn't want that…
- Cal Raleigh played in the minors.
- Max Kepler in Arizona. He's still suspended for doping until midseason.
- Alex Bregman needs to step up.
- Bobby Witt Jr. injured.
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