Blue Jays: Several tough decisions ahead this week

The Blue Jays have had their ups and downs since the start of the season.

Yesterday's game was a good example. Kevin Gausman wasn't great, but he was bailed out by his offense in a 5-4 win. It was about time that happened.

He was also saved, between you and me, by an umpire who kept the Blue Jays' big half-inning alive by not calling Ernie Clement out on a controversial play.

You can understand the Orioles' frustration here. How could anyone think the Blue Jays player was still in his basepath?

Shane Baz: “The only reason I'm not going to talk about that play is because I will get fined” Gunnar Henderson: “I'm not gonna chase him into RF when I'm trying to turn a double play” Hunter Wendelstedt: “It was actually a very gentlemanly thing to do” pic.twitter.com/dpuRotJrw6 — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) June 7, 2026

But anyway. All that to say that sometimes things go the Blue Jays' way. That's not always the case, though.

What could help is the return of injured players.

I'm not saying this to imply that the injured players single-handedly derailed the Blue Jays' season. But some fresh legs could clearly help a bit.

The guys on the roster are tired, after all. Especially in the bullpen…

And on that note, we should expect to see four guys return to action this week, if all goes well. Tommy Nance could return today. Dylan Cease could pitch on Tuesday. Max Scherzer is expected to start on Wednesday. And Alejandro Kirk is theoretically about ten at-bats away from being called up to the Majors.

But that means four guys—including at least three pitchers—will have to be cut. The time for heart-wrenching decisions is approaching.

Blue Jays expect pitching reinforcements this week. The overworked bullpen needs it https://t.co/PMA7EDZaat — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) June 8, 2026

Of course, injuries could “make things easier” for the Blue Jays. But after Yariel Rodriguez and Connor Seabold were cut, who will be next?

Perhaps Simeon Woods Richardson will be.

On the offensive side, the Blue Jays could cut Charles McAdoo to keep three catchers and not release Tyler Heineman for the sake of depth.

Because we can all agree that Brandon Valenzuela shouldn't be sent down.

Brandon Valenzuela needs to stay on the roster when Alejandro Kirk returns. I really don't care about “asset management” talk. The #BlueJays need to win as many baseball games as possible and Valenzuela clearly gives them the best chance to do that. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 7, 2026

That said, there's no depth in the infield with Davis Schneider in AAA and Addison Barger on the injured list. Does the club really want to do that?

If not, who will take the hit? Yohendrick Pinango? Myles Straw? Will Daulton Varsho go on the injured list for his wrist?

Hard to say.

The obvious answer will likely be to cut Heineman and accept that the organization's depth will take a hit. And that's even if the club doesn't want that…

PMLB

Cal Raleigh played in the minors.

Cal Raleigh played the first game of his rehab assignment on Sunday in Everett, back where his pro career began in 2018. Here's how he fared and what he had to say afterward. From @A_Jude:https://t.co/qqjqCXyVEL — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) June 8, 2026

Max Kepler in Arizona. He's still suspended for doping until midseason.

Alex Bregman needs to step up.

Alex Bregman on hearing boos at Wrigley Field: “Those can be directed at me because I haven't come through with runners in scoring position. I have plenty of chances. Runners are getting on base in front of me all the time.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 8, 2026

Bobby Witt Jr. injured.

Bobby Witt Jr. was pulled in the middle of the seventh with right knee soreness pic.twitter.com/dfGkUM83uZ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 7, 2026

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