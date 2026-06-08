Alex Bregman takes the blame for the Cubs’ struggles: “I was terrible”

Everything was going swimmingly for the Chicago Cubs at the start of this season. But lately, it's been a free-for-all in the Windy City, as the Cubs haven't won a series since early May and now trail the Milwaukee Brewers by seven and a half games at the top of the National League Central Division.

And the player who was considered the much-sought-after leader in Chicago at the start of the season, Alex Bregman, is at a loss. Indeed, sitting at his locker at Wrigley Field after his team's loss late last night (Sunday) to the San Francisco Giants, he stood up and took all the blame.

I've been terrible. I need to play better. Offensively, it's awful. I need to improve. If I'd been better in the last few games, we probably would have won most of them. I've had plenty of chances with guys in scoring position. I just need to get better.

Admittedly, Bregman isn't the only one who needs to take a long, hard look at himself on the Cubs, but with a five-year, $175 million contract in his pocket, the 32-year-old needs to do better.

‘Terrible' Alex Bregman takes blame for Cubs downfall after signing $175 million deal https://t.co/PM7nxXycPh pic.twitter.com/ym6AfFVemq — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 8, 2026

In terms of OPS+, Bregman is right around the league average, but the Cubs are obviously paying him to do more. He has hit just five home runs, including two in the first two games of the season. And in clutch situations, he is batting .178 with an OPS of .448 with runners in scoring position.

However, Bregman himself is “100%” confident he'll get back on track.

We looked at a lot of things before the game today, and we worked on a lot of things. The work was the best of the whole year. But none of that matters. I have to be comfortable in the game when it counts.

Now it's time to put words into action.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.