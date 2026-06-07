Vladimir Guerrero Jr. admits he loves the Yankees fans

The New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays have faced off 746 times in Major League Baseball history, including the playoffs, and the Bronx Bombers have outpaced their rivals 406-340 in wins and losses.

However, last year, it was the exact opposite, as the Jays had the Yankees completely figured out, even winning their first playoff matchup.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrated with David Ortiz's famous line, “Daaaaa Yankee Lose,” which significantly fueled the rivalry between the two teams.

And now Vladdy has added fuel to the fire in an interview with Sports Illustrated, claiming that he really loves the Big Apple fans.

They hate me, but they love me. You have to love the fans for who they are. I love them for who they are.

Of course, you can sense the sarcasm in Junior's words. In fact, just a little later, he gave himself away.

They boo me, so it makes me even happier to beat them.

This comes as no surprise from someone who has publicly admitted he would never play for the Yankees, “not even if I were dead.”

According to some sources, Vlad Jr. was playing on the infield at Yankee Stadium as a child when a staff member kicked him out.

His aversion to the franchise reportedly intensified following an incident involving his father. The Yankees were in talks to sign Vladimir Guerrero Sr. in 2003, but they later abandoned the idea and signed Gary Sheffield instead.

One thing is certain: this adds to the rivalry, which will continue next week when the Yankees visit Toronto for a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.