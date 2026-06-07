MLB in Brief: Tarik Skubal Dominates in Triple-A | The Price for Freddy Peralta
Tarik Skubal Dominates in Triple-A
In five innings, he didn't allow a run. Is his return approaching?
He's not on the trading block right now, by the way. But that can change quickly.
The price for Freddy Peralta
He'd like a contract like Max Fried's, who earns $218 million.
Tyler Glasnow out long-term
He's on the 60-day injured list.
Dylan Cease on Tuesday, Max Scherzer on Wednesday?
Very possible for the Blue Jays.
Tanner Andrews, meanwhile, cleared waivers: he's headed to Triple-A.
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