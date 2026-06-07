MLB in Brief: Tarik Skubal Dominates in Triple-A | The Price for Freddy Peralta

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Tarik Skubal Dominates in Triple-A | The Price for Freddy Peralta
Credit: Audacy

Tarik Skubal Dominates in Triple-A

In five innings, he didn't allow a run. Is his return approaching?

He's not on the trading block right now, by the way. But that can change quickly.

The price for Freddy Peralta

He'd like a contract like Max Fried's, who earns $218 million.

Tyler Glasnow out long-term

He's on the 60-day injured list.

Dylan Cease on Tuesday, Max Scherzer on Wednesday?

Very possible for the Blue Jays.

Tanner Andrews, meanwhile, cleared waivers: he's headed to Triple-A.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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