MLB in Brief: Tarik Skubal Dominates in Triple-A | The Price for Freddy Peralta

Tarik Skubal Dominates in Triple-A

In five innings, he didn't allow a run. Is his return approaching?

Tarik Skubal in his rehab start: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K (Via: @MiLB) pic.twitter.com/YYjGO7cVT3 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 7, 2026

He's not on the trading block right now, by the way. But that can change quickly.

The #Tigers are telling teams that SP Tarik Skubal is “off limits for now,” per @BNightengale pic.twitter.com/Y8LvWhDFZo — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) June 7, 2026

The price for Freddy Peralta

He'd like a contract like Max Fried's, who earns $218 million.

Sunday Notebook: A Tarik Skubal trade will require major MLB deadline bravery just like CC Sabathia 18 years ago. Who's in? https://t.co/OS6W9VZdpc — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 7, 2026

Tyler Glasnow out long-term

He's on the 60-day injured list.

The #Dodgers moved Tyler Glasnow to the 60-day IL. He has yet to resume throwing. https://t.co/AautcOYP4L — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) June 7, 2026

Dylan Cease on Tuesday, Max Scherzer on Wednesday?

Very possible for the Blue Jays.

John Schneider hinted that both Dylan Cease and Max Scherzer could be back in the rotation next week. Scherzer threw a bullpen session today and told me he was confident that would be the case. “I checked a lot of boxes and recovered well… I can tell you I'm good. Yeah, I'll be able to go Wednesday.” — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 7, 2026

Tanner Andrews, meanwhile, cleared waivers: he's headed to Triple-A.

Tanner Andrews cleared waivers, according to the Blue Jays . He has been assigned to AAA Buffalo. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 7, 2026

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