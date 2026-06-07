Mitch Marner: From a Playoff Choker to a Favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy

Mitch Marner put on a simply unreal performance last night for the entire hockey world, racking up four points, including a hat trick in the second period.

The Vegas Golden Knights' #93 was sensational, scoring two spectacular goals.

His electrifying performance was nearly overshadowed by the Hurricanes' four-goal comeback, but fortunately for Marner, the Knights narrowly escaped with a win in overtime.

After the game, Marner reflected on his historic performance, and later we heard from John Tortorella.

The Knights' head coach heaped praise on his forward, explaining that he is one of the best players in the entire league, thanks to his elite two-way play.

John Tortorella shows his praise for Mitch Marner following his natural hat trick in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/9PCG02LJW8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 7, 2026

These are high words from a renowned coach, demonstrating just how far Marner has come from his years of playoff struggles with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

His 28-point haul, including ten goals, in 19 games is truly impressive, and positions Marner as the clear favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy awarded to the playoff MVP.

If the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup, it will be thanks to their #93.

Marner has gone from being labeled a “choker” in the playoffs to now being one of the best players in the NHL—and, most importantly, the best player in the playoffs.

A nice slap in the face to the Maple Leafs and all the criticism he faced in Toronto.

Hahahahha Marner again. Conn Smythe. Run out of town and has his second hat trick of the playoffs. Toronto LOL — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) June 7, 2026

Marner has found his niche in the NHL, and he's proving that when he plays in a healthy market and on a team that isn't toxic like the Maple Leafs, he's one of the best both during the regular season and in the playoffs.

Kudos to Mitch Marner, who's making the Maple Leafs regret letting him go in his very first season elsewhere.

In a Nutshell

– Incredible.

MORE HISTORY FOR MITCH MARNER He's the first NHL player in history to record four points in a period during the #StanleyCup Final! pic.twitter.com/ENSZwrKT10 — NHL (@NHL) June 7, 2026

– Must-read.

Another crazy game with an unpredictable outcomehttps://t.co/73vg2DehEJ — RDS (@RDSca) June 7, 2026

– Interesting.