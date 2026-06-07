Donald Trump: “MLB should have implemented a salary cap a long time ago”

Over the next few months, negotiations between MLB and the players are likely to be intense. It feels more than ever that the issue of the salary cap will be a defining factor in the negotiations for the next collective bargaining agreement.

We've been talking about this for a long time… but seeing the Dodgers spend like there's no tomorrow (and, on top of that, win) has brought the issue back to the forefront.

And since both sides are pretty firmly entrenched in their respective positions on this issue, we can expect long and heated negotiations. But it's interesting to note that the owners have received support for their push to impose a salary cap.

Donald Trump, who discussed the MLB situation aboard Air Force One, stated that, in his view, the league should have imposed one long ago.

He even went so far as to say that it's shocking that it hasn't been done already.

President Trump said Friday that Major League Baseball should have added a salary cap “a long time ago.” “Don't they sort of have one?” The president has picked a side in baseball's labor talks: the owners'. https://t.co/yBi9Qjt3Lv — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 5, 2026

The President of the United States explains that a salary cap is necessary, otherwise the sport cannot exist. In his view, players are unable to draw a line, which leads to excess on their part.

It's worth noting that MLB is the only major league in North America that has neither a salary cap nor a minimum salary.

Earlier this week, Rob Manfred acknowledged that he feared a labor dispute similar to the one in 1994–95, when games had to be canceled during those two seasons. And it's worth noting that at that time, the crux of the problem in the negotiations had been the introduction of a salary cap.

And in the president's view, MLB missed its chance to implement one back then.

It remains to be seen whether Trump's remarks will have an impact on upcoming negotiations, but it's not exactly surprising to hear him make such comments. Above all, it remains to be seen whether the president will become more directly involved in the labor dispute over the coming months.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.