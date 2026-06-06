The Reconstruction: Crave Confirms a New Season This Fall

Last fall, Crave released the second season of the series La reconstruction. The show follows the Montreal Canadiens and offers a glimpse into the club's day-to-day operations.

The goal was to help fans better understand what was happening as the club went through its… rebuilding process.

And clearly, the series was a huge success. We learned some very interesting things… and it's set to continue this fall.

Crave has confirmed that La reconstruction will return this fall with a new season. The platform made the announcement on its social media channels.

And that's obviously good news for Habs fans.

The Rebuild: Inside The Montreal Canadiens and Super Team Canada will also be returning with new seasons. pic.twitter.com/9CI5QoOW3n — Crave (@CraveCanada) June 5, 2026

It's still pretty special to see that the series, which covers the team's rebuild, will now follow their playoff run all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. You have to wonder if the title might change at some point, hehe.

That said, the fact remains that we're likely in for some very interesting developments this new season. Beyond the playoff run, there were also Cole Caufield's 50 goals, Nick Suzuki's 100 points, and the team's many, many wins this season.

And maybe we'll get to see footage of what happened at the trade deadline, when the team worked on a major deal involving Matthew Knies right up until the last minute—a deal that ultimately fell through. Remember, according to reports, Toronto submitted the paperwork one minute too late, which scuttled the trade.

Crave hasn't confirmed the release date for the next season, but we at least have confirmation that the series will indeed be returning.

Good news, then.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman: There's been a lot of rumors over the last couple of days that Minnesota's going to be able to re-sign Michael McCarron; I had some teams at the combine tell me they think he may end up staying; that was before I heard this Dylan Larkin thing – 32 Thoughts (6/5) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 6, 2026

– Let's hope so.

The Canadiens' future is exceptional! pic.twitter.com/6UqLbVdxYR — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 6, 2026

– Bad news for the Blue Jays.