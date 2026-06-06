MLB in Brief: Chris Bassitt Emotional | Royce Lewis Recalled

Chris Bassitt was moved

The video prepared by the Blue Jays for his return to Toronto brought back some wonderful memories.

Caught up with former #BlueJays pitcher Chris Bassitt and asked him about his video tribute. He said he got choked up watching it: “This whole place is too emotional for me… This place will always be the most special place for me… My son is Canadian! … there are so many different ties” — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 6, 2026

Royce Lewis called up

He hit 10 home runs in 15 games in Triple-A.

Royce Lewis is back. He hit 10 HR with a 1.303 OPS in 15 games in Triple-A. https://t.co/fJm4JTuNy1 — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) June 6, 2026

The Blue Jays' rookies

Nearly 40% of the team's home runs were hit by rookies. That's a MLB high.

Big-time production from the rookies : Orioles vs. Blue Jays TODAY at 3 p.m. ET on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/E70171ekvy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 6, 2026

Connor Wong on the market

The Red Sox are shopping their catcher.

The #RedSox are shopping C Connor Wong on the trade market, per @jcmccaffrey pic.twitter.com/15wsd8TFjD — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) June 6, 2026

Cam Schlittler's mindset

He's a fierce competitor.

Cam Schlittler opens up on his ‘F-you mentality' on the mound and what's driving him with the Yankees https://t.co/nLTJNsPqXv pic.twitter.com/QuOT7AgcNf — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 6, 2026

Roki Sasaki is back

He's finally the pitcher the Dodgers were hoping to get, says Dave Roberts.

Dave Roberts has seen this version of Roki Sasaki before. “This is the guy that we saw on video in Japan and that we hoped to get,” Roberts said. On Sasaki's latest step forward: https://t.co/VMZJ3QnxLR — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 6, 2026

Steven Matz in the bullpen

He's having a tough season in Tampa Bay.

#Rays are moving Matz to the bullpen for now — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 6, 2026

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