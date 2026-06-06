MLB in Brief: Chris Bassitt Emotional | Royce Lewis Recalled

Félix Forget
MLB in Brief: Chris Bassitt Emotional | Royce Lewis Recalled
Credit: WBFF

Chris Bassitt was moved

The video prepared by the Blue Jays for his return to Toronto brought back some wonderful memories.

Royce Lewis called up

He hit 10 home runs in 15 games in Triple-A.

The Blue Jays' rookies

Nearly 40% of the team's home runs were hit by rookies. That's a MLB high.

Connor Wong on the market

The Red Sox are shopping their catcher.

Cam Schlittler's mindset

He's a fierce competitor.

Roki Sasaki is back

He's finally the pitcher the Dodgers were hoping to get, says Dave Roberts.

Steven Matz in the bullpen

He's having a tough season in Tampa Bay.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!