MLB in Brief: Chris Bassitt Emotional | Royce Lewis Recalled
Chris Bassitt was moved
The video prepared by the Blue Jays for his return to Toronto brought back some wonderful memories.
Royce Lewis called up
He hit 10 home runs in 15 games in Triple-A.
The Blue Jays' rookies
Nearly 40% of the team's home runs were hit by rookies. That's a MLB high.
Connor Wong on the market
The Red Sox are shopping their catcher.
Cam Schlittler's mindset
He's a fierce competitor.
Roki Sasaki is back
He's finally the pitcher the Dodgers were hoping to get, says Dave Roberts.
Steven Matz in the bullpen
He's having a tough season in Tampa Bay.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.