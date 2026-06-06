Dylan Cease and Max Scherzer are very close to returning

Right now, the Blue Jays' rotation looks like this: Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Patrick Corbin… and two days with a bullpen committee.

You can count on Spencer Miles (who pitches several innings in five games behind a reliever) and Simeon Woods Richardson, who is a long reliever. But that's not much.

Braydon Fisher starts tomorrow, the #BlueJays say. Spencer Miles expected to pitch a bunch in the middle. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 6, 2026

That said, the good news is that the injured pitchers are making good progress.

The most important case is that of Dylan Cease. His return will be a game-changer for the Blue Jays, as he is an excellent pitcher.

His outing on Thursday in the minors went well, and he's feeling good afterward. Everything points to his next start being in the majors.

That could happen on Tuesday.

Dylan Cease is back in Toronto with the #BlueJays and came out of his Triple-A rehab outing feeling good (4 IP, 75 P). John Schneider says it's “very likely” that Cease could rejoin the rotation early next week and won't need another rehab start. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 5, 2026

Max Scherzer is also in a similar position. Last night, he pitched with the Buffalo Bisons and is feeling really good.

Will he need another rehab start? Not necessarily, no. But we'll see.

Just spoke to Max Scherzer who said he felt good in his rehab outing and he's no longer dealing with either injury: “I got rid of that tendonitis in my forearm. I've done all of the exercises to get rid of it. When the ball is coming out of my hand, I don't feel that tightness…” pic.twitter.com/BwiYDQfvD6 — Bridgette Proulx (@bridgetteproulx) June 6, 2026

If both were to make their next start in the Majors, the team would have a full rotation again. I imagine Miles would remain in the bullpen.

Two relievers would also likely be cut.

These are very short-term decisions that will likely have to be made by the Blue Jays.

Also note that Shane Bieber will pitch today in Buffalo. He should get at least one more start in the minors after today's game.

At that point, if everyone is healthy, the club will have other important decisions to make. But that's a nice problem to have.

It's also worth noting that the Blue Jays could eventually turn to prospect Jake Bloss, who is getting healthy.

Another dominant rehab start from @BlueJays No. 7 prospect Jake Bloss 4.1 IP | 0 R | 2 H | 1 BB | 6 K pic.twitter.com/cuEeP0vfnn — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) June 6, 2026

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