The future of Quebec native Charles Davalan may not lie in Los Angeles

Last year, the Dodgers selected Quebec native Charles Davalan in the draft. He was the 41st prospect to be called.

I don't think the Dodgers regret their choice. After all, the Quebec native has posted excellent offensive numbers in the minors over the past two years.

He's the franchise's seventh-best prospect. And in a few years, he could very well make his Major League debut—if all goes well, of course.

The problem? He's part of an organization that's overflowing, from top to bottom, with outfielders.

You might say that's a nice problem to have (and it's true), but right now, the Dodgers have too many prospects in the outfield.

With Andy Pages, Teoscar Hernandez (who could be traded), and Kyle Tucker locked in for a few more years, the prospects are stuck in limbo.

Josue De Paula (1), Zyhir Hope (2), Eduardo Quintero (3), Mike Sirota (4), Charles Davalan (7), and James Tibbs III (10) are all outfielders ranked among the team's top 10 prospects.

There won't be room for everyone.

The Dodgers' outfield situation surrounding all their outfield prospects is going to be fascinating . Andy Pages has center field locked down. Kyle Tucker isn't opting out of that contract; he's in right field through '29 . That leaves one spot for De Paula, Hope, Sirota, Quintero, Tibbs, and Davalan . Can't play them all — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) June 3, 2026

Is it possible that one of them (including Davalan) could be traded for immediate reinforcements elsewhere on the roster?

Keep in mind that Detroit might trade Tarik Skubal, even though he doesn't seem to want to leave.

Tarik Skubal on trade rumors… “We just have to start winning games. Last year, there wasn't a single word about me being traded. Winning calms all that stuff down, and that's what this team needs to do.” (Via: @EvanPetzold) pic.twitter.com/qbDGO0HsFC — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 2, 2026

That's what makes the Dodgers so good. Not only do they spend money, but they develop their young players so well, which gives the president plenty of leverage in the trade market.

We'll see if Davalan is used as bait and if the Quebec native will still be a member of the Dodgers organization after the trade deadline.

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