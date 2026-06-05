Shohei Ohtani has been pitching for several weeks despite a blister

Shohei Ohtani is having one of the best starts to a season in MLB history on the mound, boasting a minuscule 0.74 ERA over 61 innings pitched.

Only two pitchers in MLB history—Jacob deGrom in 2021 and Juan Marichal in 1966—have posted a lower ERA after ten starts since 1913, when earned runs became an official statistic.

All this despite the fact that he hasn't had his usual command of his pitches. And there may very well be an explanation for that.

In fact, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that the Los Angeles Dodgers star has been dealing with a blister on the middle finger of his right hand for the past few weeks.

Shohei Ohtani has a blister, but the Dodgers are confident it's a non-issue https://t.co/83SI3oJxHg pic.twitter.com/U4iao9FCQs — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 5, 2026

The Japanese player was seen rubbing his finger during his start on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It didn't seem to bother him much, as the right-hander pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

When asked specifically if the blister was responsible for Ohtani's recent inconsistency on the mound—he had issued a total of eight walks in his three starts prior to Wednesday—Roberts did not draw a connection between the two.

I don't think so. I think it's more serious than just a blister. Because it's a small blister—it's minor. It's just that his mechanics are off.

Wanting my mechanics to be off is exactly how I'd want it to be.

It's hard to imagine the Japanese pitcher getting any better, as he's allowed only five earned runs so far in 2026 and his ERA hasn't even hit the 1.00 mark this year.

But if his mechanics are back and the fog clears, hold on to your hats.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.