RUMOR: Kent Hughes was furious with Brad Treliving over the Knies trade

So… are you enjoying the start of summer?

One thing's for sure: there's plenty of action with the Canadiens, even though they were eliminated by the Hurricanes in just five games during the Eastern Conference Finals.

In fact, since yesterday, we've been hearing plenty of relevant details about what went down between the Montreal club and the Leafs at the last trade deadline. And it's not over yet.

According to Jonah Sigel, a reporter for The Athletic who covers the Leafs in Toronto, Kent Hughes was really pissed off at Brad Treliving at the trade deadline.

The Matthew Knies trade fell through because the two sides ran out of time… and Hughes reportedly said this to Treliving (in a not-so-calm tone) after everything that happened:

If you aren't fired by summer, you have to honor the trade. – Kent Hughes

And you know what? I have no trouble believing that… because the Canadiens' GM really did look angry after the deadline, specifically when he spoke with reporters during his post-trade deadline press conference.

There's a part of this allegedly failed trade between the Habs and the Leafs that no one wants to mention, and that is the apparent verbal dressing-down that BT got from KH for botching the deal, like “If you're not fired by summer, you need to honor this trade.” All heard by KP. — Jonah Sigel | Sports media + streaming (@yyzsportsmedia) June 5, 2026

And you know what? I have no trouble believing that… because the Canadiens' GM really did look angry after the deadline, specifically when he spoke with reporters during his press conference on the trade deadline.

To refresh your memory… :

Brad Treliving won't be able to honor the trade because he got the boot from the Leafs' organization. And when the news broke, I got the impression that, um…

I got the impression that Kent Hughes was even angrier than he was at the trade deadline.

He knew he had a good deal on his hands and that he had likely just missed the chance to acquire a forward as talented as Matthew Knies.

Now we have to put that plan aside, and for the Canadiens, the priority is to find a player who can contribute to the top six starting next season. Ideally, that would be a center because we know that's an ongoing issue in Montreal… but at this point, it's hard to predict what will happen.

But the fact is, we know Kent Hughes will be aggressive and will do whatever it takes to improve his team.

Now, let's wait and see if he can pull another rabbit out of his hat…

In a nutshell

– Rob Blake is heading to Nashville to join Chris MacFarland.

Rob Blake had talked to Chris MacFarland during the season about maybe joining him in Colorado next season. Instead, he joins him in Nashville. Excellent hire by the Preds who are on a roll. https://t.co/A5NjrYtOPJ — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 5, 2026

– Yes.

Would you be willing to trade Zharovsky, another prospect, and two first-round picks for a top-tier player? #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @Antho_Martineau @alavoiemartel pic.twitter.com/2n07U9zLYu — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 5, 2026

– Interesting.