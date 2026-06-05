Maple Leafs Head Coach: John Chayka spoke with 55 candidates

The Toronto Maple Leafs currently do not have a head coach. Craig Berube was fired following the hiring of John Chayka, who will bring in his own head coach.

It makes sense, after all… especially since Berube didn't have a ton of success in Toronto either.

We knew the Leafs had cast a wide net in their search. The club wanted to talk to a lot of people… but today, Chayka revealed that he spoke with a ton of candidates.

In total, the Maple Leafs' GM says he's spoken to no fewer than 55 (!) candidates since the process began.

And of those 55, about 20 were given a lengthy interview.

You can't accuse the Leafs' new GM of not doing his homework https://t.co/E1YlYQBKyB — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 5, 2026

It's worth noting that we know Patrick Roy is among the candidates who were granted an in-depth interview. We later learned that his interview went really well… and he appears to be a serious contender for the job.

Except that, apparently, there are quite a few more real candidates for the job than we thought.

Keep in mind that right now, there are only two teams without a coach for next season: the Maple Leafs and the Oilers (who, in their case, seem to be waiting for a chance to speak with Bruce Cassidy). This means that the Leafs, as things stand, can afford to be patient and take their time.

They aren't at risk of having their candidate snatched up by another team, given that nearly all the positions have been filled.

But despite all that, it's interesting to note just how broadly the Leafs have cast their net to find Berube's successor. And since Chayka has stated that the second round of interviews hasn't even begun yet, it's safe to assume that Toronto's next head coach isn't about to be named.

In Brief

– Speaking of the Maple Leafs.

Gavin McKenna thinks Toronto's not far off of a return to the postseason, and would benefit from being in an environment like that (H/T @markhmasters) pic.twitter.com/GcoHMEjVDn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 5, 2026

– Simon Nemec is frustrated.

David Pagnotta: Regarding Simon Nemec rumors/Devils: There was no formal trade request, but there has been frustration on the player's side—that's no secret – Morning Cuppa Hockey (5/27) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 5, 2026

– Signing in the LPHF.