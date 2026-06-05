“If Nico Hischier is available, the CH won’t be messing around.”

As we know, the Canadiens will be looking to make a big move this summer. The team reached the Eastern Conference Final, and now more than ever, it's clear that the rebuild is coming to an end and that the team has clearly turned a corner for good.

That doesn't mean they'll reach the Eastern Conference Final every year, but it does mean the team is ready to be competitive year after year.

The second-line center position, of course, consistently comes up as a need. And we know that Nico Hischier is a target of interest for the Habs.

And Pierre LeBrun, in an article for The Athletic, reiterated that the Habs are following the situation very closely. But he also mentioned this:

If Nico Hischier is available, the Canadiens wouldn't be messing around and would be ready to pay. – Pierre LeBrun

NEW Rumblings for @TheAthletic, the Dylan Larkin fallout, plus items on Nico Hischier, Anders Lee, Rob Blake, Ray Ferraro's novel NHL Awards idea, my take on the failed Vegas Coach's Challenge, and a farewell to one of the greats, Cliff Fletcher. https://t.co/37M3bmxqXn — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 5, 2026

LeBrun, who points out that Hischier is a perfect fit given that the Swiss player is roughly the equivalent of Nick Suzuki (who shoots left), mentions that the Habs will also keep an eye on Dylan Larkin. However, the insider insists that he sees Hischier as the best fit for the Habs.

And generally speaking, he doesn't speak without reason.

One has to wonder what the price tag for Hischier would look like, considering he's one year away from free agency. It's safe to assume any trade would come with a long-term deal for the Swiss player, but it's interesting to speculate on what the Habs would have to send to the Devils, who have had a new GM in place for a few weeks now.

Especially since the Canadiens might not be the only team interested… even if they're the only team LeBrun has mentioned.

Extension

It's worth noting that in the same article, LeBrun mentions that there have been preliminary discussions between Hischier and the Devils regarding a contract extension. And the insider states that, in his view, the most likely scenario is one in which Hischier ends up staying in New Jersey.

But he also notes that if the Devils aren't willing to put enough money on the table, a trade could then be considered. Stay tuned, then.