Dylan Larkin: Here’s what a trade involving the Habs might look like

Yesterday afternoon, we learned that Dylan Larkin had requested a trade from the Red Wings. And of course, given that many teams are on the hunt for a top-6 center, this has sparked a lot of speculation.

And the Habs, of course, are among those teams.

Right now, people are wondering what it might cost to land Larkin. And while some point to the Artemi Panarin trade to justify a low-cost deal, Pierre LeBrun is right to remind us of the trade that sent Martin St. Louis to the Rangers at a high price. A trade orchestrated by… Steve Yzerman.

NEW Rumblings for @TheAthletic, the Dylan Larkin fallout, plus items on Nico Hischier, Anders Lee, Rob Blake, Ray Ferraro's novel NHL Awards idea, my take on the failed Vegas Coach's Challenge, and a farewell to one of the greats, Cliff Fletcher. https://t.co/37M3bmxqXn — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 5, 2026

This means we can expect Larkin to come at a pretty steep price. And Darren Dreger, on TSN 690, discussed what it might cost Kent Hughes to land the Red Wings' captain.

According to Dreger, Michael Hage (who has numerous ties to the Red Wings) will have to be part of the deal… and the Habs might have to add a player currently on their roster.

Darren Dreger: Could The Habs Land Dylan Larkin? https://t.co/XuAPvMj5jo — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) June 5, 2026

And Marco D'Amico, who discussed all this on Sur le marché, also mentioned something similar. He also noted that we should expect Hage to be the centerpiece of such a trade.

In addition to Hage, D'Amico suggested that the Habs might have to include Kaiden Guhle or David Reinbacher (for example)… as well as a first-round pick.

Dylan Larkin to be traded soon? The latest updates from @mndamico and @datgregtho on the Dylan Larkin situation.https://t.co/M4ydfuxSAx pic.twitter.com/2pjtPGt7MT — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) June 5, 2026

Obviously, the price tag would be steep. That said, we're talking about a center who scores nearly 70 points per season and earns just $8.7 million per year through 2030-31, which is pretty reasonable in an NHL where the salary cap is constantly rising.

If the Canadiens aren't willing to pay that price, another team will be: let's see what Kent Hughes—who might prefer to wait and see how the Nico Hischier situation plays out—decides to do.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of Larkin.

David Pagnotta: On Dylan Larkin's future: He's good friends with Jack Eichel, and as Vegas battles for another Stanley Cup, they'd be a spot he'd be interested in going to – Fourth Period (6/4) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 5, 2026

– Indeed.

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield winning their first NHL awards together could not have been more fitting as a coronation for the Canadiens emerging from a rebuild they were each so instrumental in driving: https://t.co/W0ojLTahKH — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 5, 2026

– Great read on the draft.

#Canucks notes from the NHL Scouting Combine. – Björck still shows signs of being outside the top-5 range–

The Ruck twins would like to be selected by the same team–

What Ivar Stenberg learned in the second half And more. Open to everyone to read. https://t.co/v0W7KjsMXe — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) June 5, 2026

– Big story.

The big topic on the draft floor right now is that the #Remparts (Simon Gagné) need to find a top-12 pick to give to the #Saguenéens to finalize the James Scantlebury trade. The #Remparts have little time left to find that #QMJHL pick — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) June 5, 2026

– Wow.