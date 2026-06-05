Dylan Larkin: Here’s what a trade involving the Habs might look like

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Dylan Larkin: Here’s what a trade involving the Habs might look like
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Yesterday afternoon, we learned that Dylan Larkin had requested a trade from the Red Wings. And of course, given that many teams are on the hunt for a top-6 center, this has sparked a lot of speculation.

And the Habs, of course, are among those teams.

Right now, people are wondering what it might cost to land Larkin. And while some point to the Artemi Panarin trade to justify a low-cost deal, Pierre LeBrun is right to remind us of the trade that sent Martin St. Louis to the Rangers at a high price. A trade orchestrated by… Steve Yzerman.

This means we can expect Larkin to come at a pretty steep price. And Darren Dreger, on TSN 690, discussed what it might cost Kent Hughes to land the Red Wings' captain.

According to Dreger, Michael Hage (who has numerous ties to the Red Wings) will have to be part of the deal… and the Habs might have to add a player currently on their roster.

And Marco D'Amico, who discussed all this on Sur le marché, also mentioned something similar. He also noted that we should expect Hage to be the centerpiece of such a trade.

In addition to Hage, D'Amico suggested that the Habs might have to include Kaiden Guhle or David Reinbacher (for example)… as well as a first-round pick.

Obviously, the price tag would be steep. That said, we're talking about a center who scores nearly 70 points per season and earns just $8.7 million per year through 2030-31, which is pretty reasonable in an NHL where the salary cap is constantly rising.

If the Canadiens aren't willing to pay that price, another team will be: let's see what Kent Hughes—who might prefer to wait and see how the Nico Hischier situation plays out—decides to do.


In a nutshell

– Speaking of Larkin.

– Indeed.

– Great read on the draft.

– Big story.

Wow.

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