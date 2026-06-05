Anthony Mantha: JiC would offer him a five-year, $25 million contract

Anthony Mantha is certainly very talented. There's no denying that.

The problem with the Quebec native is that he lacks consistency, and let's just say he's (very) far from having the heart of Brendan Gallagher.

This year, he racked up the highest point total of his entire career in his first season with the Penguins. He scored no fewer than 34 goals and added 31 assists in 81 games, and we know he's been linked to the Montreal Canadiens in the past.

The Longueuil native has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. He's played for four different teams over the past three seasons.

He's tall (6 feet 5 inches), he's big (240 pounds), and he knows how to score goals. That's exactly why JiC believes the Habs should jump on him this summer if he hits the free-agent market on July 1.

In his most recent article on TVA Sports, JiC says he'd offer him a five-year, $25 million deal without hesitation.

There's a major overhaul coming this summer… here's how @JiCLajoie would reshape the Canadiens' roster https://t.co/PJW0lTkXiw — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 5, 2026

The problem with this five-year, $5 million-per-season contract is the length. As I mentioned earlier, Mantha lacks consistency and doesn't necessarily have his heart in the game.

We know the Habs need to bulk up. Speed is all well and good, but the lineup still lacks heavy hitters—players who are good at protecting the puck.

According to JiC, Mantha is a perfect fit for the Habs…

The fact that he's a big guy who knows how to score goals fits well with the Habs and the gaps they need to fill. However, the player's attitude, intensity, and overall character run counter to the Montreal club's culture.

On paper, Mantha would certainly help the Habs, but in reality, he could be a nuisance, and I don't see him making a big difference in Montreal.

Although he's from Quebec, we all know very well that playing in Montreal is a double-edged sword for Quebecers (just ask Jonathan Drouin).

Personally, I don't think the Habs should try to sign him this summer if he doesn't extend his contract with the Penguins by July 1.

In a nutshell

– Hutson is in Montreal to win.

Lane Hutson on signing his contract last year: “I wouldn't change a thing, honestly. So fortunate that I was able to lock that up for a long time and be here. To be that close (to a Stanley Cup) and that far at the same time is a great thing. It makes me more hungry…” pic.twitter.com/Wj3kXSk8xd — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 5, 2026

– Interesting.

NCAA to change eligibility rules for age, helping hockey – https://t.co/rnZdjmhpi9 https://t.co/AHXwrR3koN — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 5, 2026

– Let's see if he can, like his cousin Sacha, eventually be selected in the first round of the NHL draft.

For the first time in their history, the @HuskiesRn have the top overall pick and have selected Thomas Boisvert of Mount St. Charles. Boisvert is from Trois-Rivières and is the cousin of Sacha Boisvert, a first-round pick in the #NHL — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) June 5, 2026

– Read more.