Aaron Judge: He had been playing through an injury for over a month

In the last few hours, it was reported that Aaron Judge will be out for quite some time. The Yankees' captain, whose health had been a concern for the past few days, will ultimately be sidelined for several weeks.

The team expects to see him back this season, however. In the meantime, Spencer Jones will step in to replace him.

Spencer Jones will be recalled from AAA to take Aaron Judge's roster spot. #yankees — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) June 5, 2026

That said, it was still unclear exactly when Judge had originally been injured. We knew he'd been dealing with the injury for a while… but the captain revealed it's been over a month.

He believes he was injured on April 27 while diving for a ball in the outfield.

Aaron Judge believes he sustained his stress fracture on April 27 in Texas while diving for a catch. He said “timelines are made up” when asked for a best-case scenario of when he'll return. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) June 5, 2026

Judge, who doesn't want to discuss a timeline for his return (because he doesn't find them reliable), tried to keep playing anyway, but the pain forced him to stop. That's when he was sent to consult with specialists, and the diagnosis was made.

But why did he keep playing? He explains that with Giancarlo Stanton and Max Fried sidelined, he felt the need to be on the field. That's what he's paid for, after all.

Why did Aaron Judge continue playing through this since late April? “Big G's hurt, Max Fried's hurt. We had a lot of guys banged up. You've got to be out there. That's what they're paying me to do, to go out there and play.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 5, 2026

One might wonder if the Yankees could have shortened the duration of his absence if he had stopped playing a little sooner. And right now, that's a question that must be on the team's mind.

That doesn't take anything away from Judge's captain's mentality, of course, but it might have been wiser to give him some rest rather than keep playing him through the pain. But what's done is done, as they say.

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