Aaron Judge faces a very long absence (but his season isn’t over yet)

It's a tough blow in the Bronx.

We know that for the past few days, the Yankees have been waiting to see if Aaron Judge has a serious injury that will keep him out of action for a while.

And now the bad news has been announced.

The Yankees' captain has a rib fracture on his right side. He will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, which means he'll be out for a very long time.

Aaron Judge has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side, the Yankees announced. He will undergo further imaging in approximately four to six weeks. “Judge is expected to return at some point this season.” — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) June 5, 2026

In their statement on the matter, the Yankees mentioned that they expect Judge to be able to return to play at some point this season.

It's clear that phrasing it this way really suggests a long absence. He won't be able to win the MVP this season.

There will be a new American League MVP for the first time since 2020. Who do you think is going to win it? pic.twitter.com/nmgsid5cri — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 5, 2026

Seeing #99 go down is undoubtedly the worst possible news for the Yankees. After all, he is the best hitter in MLB and an exceptional leader.

Without him, the Yankees (1.5 games behind the Rays in the division) will have to find a way not just to survive, but to succeed. C.C. Sabathia believes they can do it, anyway.

We're gonna learn a lot about this Yankees team in the next month. I've got full faith — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) June 5, 2026

Because Gerrit Cole and Judge are getting older and older, making the most of 2026 is imperative. I expect to see Brian Cashman being very aggressive in replacing Judge's bat on the trade market.

Even though paying a high price for Tarik Skubal was already a long shot given the rotation's depth, the #1 need in the Bronx has become clearer than ever in the last few hours.

PMLB

Anthony Rizzo is living his best life.

Anthony Rizzo is going Tarps Off with the Wrigley crowd pic.twitter.com/JopbfcTXpk — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 5, 2026

Blue Jays win.

A debut to remember Chad Dallas' first @MLB victory! pic.twitter.com/vIzwe8S0Gz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 5, 2026

Austin Voth to Minnesota.

Twins Sign Austin Voth To Minor League Deal https://t.co/08RtWry4uJ pic.twitter.com/sD3cEAo8Fu — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) June 4, 2026

Dylan Cease: 75 pitches in Buffalo.

Dylan Cease's day is done with Buffalo: 4IP 6H 6K 1BB 5ER He got up to 75 pitches (50 strikes), which likely means he can re-join the #BlueJays next turn if needed — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 4, 2026

Sean Keys promoted to Buffalo.

INF Sean Keys, with 14 homers and a .982 OPS in 48 games at AA this year, is heading up to Triple-A Buffalo, per source. He's been a key part of New Hampshire's powerful lineup this year, but is now one step closer to the #BlueJays — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 4, 2026

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