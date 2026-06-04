Simeon Woods Richardson returns to Toronto (in a role to be determined)
Last night, the Blue Jays lost to the Braves. The team is now 29-33 after losing four straight games since last Saturday.
Yes, ever since the game where Jeff Hoffman imploded in the ninth inning with a 5-1 lead.
In a 7-3 loss, several pitchers gave up runs, including Patrick Corbin. In five innings of work, he allowed four runners to score and was charged with the loss.
But that wasn't the only news making waves in Toronto yesterday. In fact, the Blue Jays also announced they had acquired Simeon Woods Richardson (for cash) from Minnesota.
The starting pitcher was solid in 2024 and 2025, but he's lost his way this season. The Twins had designated him for assignment.
If the name rings a bell, it's because he's a former top prospect for the Blue Jays. He never pitched in Toronto, though.
He was acquired from the Mets in exchange for Marcus Stroman and was traded to Minnesota in return for Jose Berrios.
He will be used either as a starter or in long relief. The Blue Jays believe he can get back on track with some well-placed adjustments.
The Blue Jays have placed Joe Mantiply on the 60-day injured list to clear a spot for him on the 40-man roster. And within a few days, he'll be added to the 26-man roster. Another roster move will be necessary.
Will it be tomorrow? Probably not. He likely won't be ready in time.
My prediction? A move will be made to make room for Chad Dallas (who is expected to pitch tonight in a bullpen day against Chris Sale), and that same Dallas will leave once SWR reports to the club, possibly on Friday.
Note that Mason Fluharty will start tomorrow's game.
- Enjoy the show.
- 50.2 consecutive innings without allowing a run: Cristopher Sanchez's streak is over.
- Have you ever seen a third-base coach enter the field like that?
- Tommy John: A setback in Corbin Burnes' recovery. He isn't expected back until September.
- Bo Bichette goes 4-for-4 in Mets win.
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