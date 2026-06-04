Simeon Woods Richardson returns to Toronto (in a role to be determined)

Last night, the Blue Jays lost to the Braves. The team is now 29-33 after losing four straight games since last Saturday.

Yes, ever since the game where Jeff Hoffman imploded in the ninth inning with a 5-1 lead.

In a 7-3 loss, several pitchers gave up runs, including Patrick Corbin. In five innings of work, he allowed four runners to score and was charged with the loss.

But that wasn't the only news making waves in Toronto yesterday. In fact, the Blue Jays also announced they had acquired Simeon Woods Richardson (for cash) from Minnesota.

The starting pitcher was solid in 2024 and 2025, but he's lost his way this season. The Twins had designated him for assignment.

If the name rings a bell, it's because he's a former top prospect for the Blue Jays. He never pitched in Toronto, though.

He was acquired from the Mets in exchange for Marcus Stroman and was traded to Minnesota in return for Jose Berrios.

He will be used either as a starter or in long relief. The Blue Jays believe he can get back on track with some well-placed adjustments.

John Schneider says SWR could start or pitch bulk relief for the Blue Jays :“He's been good for a couple of years and I think he's kind of gotten off track this year. … I think there are some tweaks we can make to his arsenal. And you can never have enough pitching, as we know right now.” — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 4, 2026

The Blue Jays have placed Joe Mantiply on the 60-day injured list to clear a spot for him on the 40-man roster. And within a few days, he'll be added to the 26-man roster. Another roster move will be necessary.

Will it be tomorrow? Probably not. He likely won't be ready in time.

My prediction? A move will be made to make room for Chad Dallas (who is expected to pitch tonight in a bullpen day against Chris Sale), and that same Dallas will leave once SWR reports to the club, possibly on Friday.

Note that Mason Fluharty will start tomorrow's game.

PMLB

Enjoy the show.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard Jeff Hoffman, Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Munetaka Murakami are on the menu https://t.co/fctjIcUwZ3 — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) June 4, 2026

50.2 consecutive innings without allowing a run: Cristopher Sanchez's streak is over.

Cristopher Sánchez cements his place among some of baseball's legends pic.twitter.com/HBKwPf3gt5 — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2026

Have you ever seen a third-base coach enter the field like that?

Craig Albernaz said he's “never seen that before” when asked about this play. “You can't be on the field and impede a position player.” Albernaz said an umpire told him that if Boston third base coach Chad Epperson stepped into fair territory a second time, he would eject him from the game. https://t.co/HSYQ15Qw3V — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) June 4, 2026

Tommy John: A setback in Corbin Burnes' recovery. He isn't expected back until September.

Corbin Burnes suffers setback in Tommy John recovery: ‘It's a blow' https://t.co/4FY8BxR4uD pic.twitter.com/zmiY5tgTdH — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 4, 2026

Bo Bichette goes 4-for-4 in Mets win.

Bo Bichette breaks out in big way as Mets drub Mariners to avoid sweep https://t.co/JHhP1xXQk3 pic.twitter.com/1WuSzFg7dZ — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 3, 2026

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