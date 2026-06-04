Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 10

The 2026 MLB season is moving at a breakneck pace, and certain trends are beginning to emerge in Major League Baseball.

So without further ado, here is the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Atlanta Braves (1)

2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (2)

3 – Milwaukee Brewers (4)

4 – New York Yankees (5)

5 – Tampa Bay Rays (3)

6 – Cleveland Guardians (7)

7 – Seattle Mariners (14)

8 – Philadelphia Phillies (12)

9 – San Diego Padres (6)

10 – Pittsburgh Pirates (11)

11 – Arizona Diamondbacks (10)

12 – Chicago White Sox (15)

13 – Chicago Cubs (8)

14 – St. Louis Cardinals (9)

15 – Washington Nationals (18)

16 – Toronto Blue Jays (16)

Alejandro Kirk's imminent return brings the discussion to the forefront. https://t.co/YNB850M0dv https://t.co/OfYUAPoQFY — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 3, 2026

17 – Cincinnati Reds (17)

18 – Texas Rangers (19)

19 – Sacramento Athletics (13)

20 – Baltimore Orioles (24)

21 – New York Mets (23)

22 – Houston Astros (25)

23 – Minnesota Twins (20)

24 – Boston Red Sox (22)

25 – Miami Marlins (21)

26 – Kansas City Royals (27)

27 – Los Angeles Angels (29)

28 – Detroit Tigers (26)

29 – San Francisco Giants (28)

30 – Colorado Rockies (30)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.