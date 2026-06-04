Let’s wait before saying that the problem in front of the net is solved (for good)

At this time last year, there weren't necessarily many questions about the Canadiens' goaltending situation.

We knew that Samuel Montembeault would start the season as the team's No. 1 goaltender, and there was no doubt about that.

Monty was coming off a big season in which he helped the Montreal club secure a spot in the playoffs. But…

But things got complicated for the Quebec native pretty quickly. He wasn't able to live up to expectations, so he lost his No. 1 spot to Jakub Dobes, who delivered throughout the season.

Now, we find ourselves in a situation somewhat similar to last year's: Dobes will be seen as the logical #1 goaltender for the Habs at the start of next season. Brian Wilde explained it on Tony Marinaro's podcast: Dobes deserves it after what he did in the recent playoffs.

And Stéphane Waite (98.5 FM) feels the same way.

Right now, the net belongs to Doby, and no one can say otherwise. In any case, Montembeault is likely to be traded this summer, and that will open the door for Dobes to shine…

The net belongs to Dobes | “We don't want to start the season with a three-way split” – Stéphane Waite https://t.co/7PYTopjOJW — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) June 3, 2026

But as we saw last season, you shouldn't automatically look at the situation in net and assume it's settled for good.

History reminds us that a goalie can be hot for a while (as was the case with Montembeault), but that can change quickly. Especially in the NHL, which is a results-driven league.

Doby was good—really good—last season. But the sample size is still small, and that's the reality…

For now, the problem seems to be solved.

For now, we can assume the Canadiens are in good hands with Dobes because he really had a great 2025–26 season with the Montreal club. But I feel like saying this: let's wait a bit before throwing our arms in the air and celebrating.

It'll be up to Doby to prove he can keep up the momentum… and if he does, everyone in town will be happy. But there's still a world where that doesn't happen… and the Canadiens could (once again) find themselves with a bit of a problem in goal.

In a nutshell

– That's a great way of thinking.

“The best leaders may not be your best players, but they will be the guys who set the tone for how you want the team to look and how you want your team to behave.” Manny Malhotra on what he looks for in a captain. pic.twitter.com/lnHwnr0Rrv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 4, 2026

– Enjoy the read.

The Mariners are getting back on track. https://t.co/3nVoPlul50 https://t.co/oSemqCKnEh — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 4, 2026

– Note to self.

“We don't know yet who will replace Marcelo Flores. We'll make the decision after the match against Ireland. Jayden (Nelson) had a very good game.” – Jesse Marsch pic.twitter.com/KiJrtxBr7E — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 4, 2026

– Great news.