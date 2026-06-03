Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 109

Sébastien Berrouard
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 109
Credit: PMLB

In this week's episode of the PMLB podcast, Charles-Alexis Brisebois and Sébastien Berrouard discussed the Blue Jays' situation, Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s antics, and the potential labor dispute on the horizon.

Enjoy the episode!

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