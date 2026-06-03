MLB in Brief: Nick Castellanos DFA | Things Are Looking Bleak for the Rays
Nick Castellanos DFA
Ironically, this happened while the Padres are in Philadelphia.
Things are going badly for the Rays
They've lost eight of their last ten games.
Cal Raleigh will play on Sunday
It will be in the minors.
Voting is open
You can vote for the All-Star Game.
Depth signing
The Blue Jays have signed Justin Topa to a minor league deal.
Cristopher Sanchez, Pitcher of the Month
No surprise.
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