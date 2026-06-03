MLB in Brief: Nick Castellanos DFA | Things Are Looking Bleak for the Rays

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Nick Castellanos DFA | Things Are Looking Bleak for the Rays
Credit: MLBTR

Nick Castellanos DFA

Ironically, this happened while the Padres are in Philadelphia.

Things are going badly for the Rays

They've lost eight of their last ten games.

Cal Raleigh will play on Sunday

It will be in the minors.

Voting is open

You can vote for the All-Star Game.

Depth signing

The Blue Jays have signed Justin Topa to a minor league deal.

Cristopher Sanchez, Pitcher of the Month

No surprise.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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