Patriots Announcement Following the Acquisition of A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown's arrival with the New England Patriots continues to generate buzz, and one new detail is drawing particular attention: his jersey number.

While many observers expected him to take the number 11—the one he wore with the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles—Brown ultimately chose a different option.

Back to his roots for A.J. Brown

The Patriots confirmed on social media that their new offensive star will wear number 1 during the 2026 season.

This choice is a direct nod to his college years with the Ole Miss Rebels, where he established himself as one of the best wide receivers in college football.

The message posted by the organization was simple but evocative:

“WR1”

A way to highlight the major role Brown is expected to play in New England's offense.

Why No. 11 seemed like a given

Many believed, however, that No. 11 was practically reserved for Brown.

Former backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who wore that number last season, is no longer on the roster. The path therefore seemed clear.

Furthermore, the number 11 has a certain history with the Patriots, having been worn by Julian Edelman, one of the most popular wide receivers in the franchise's recent history.

For Brown, however, the number 1 represents much more than just a cosmetic change.

It was under this number that he burst onto the national scene in college, racking up nearly 3,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns over three seasons with Ole Miss.

This return to his roots could be seen as the start of a new chapter in his career.

The trade that brought Brown to Foxborough remains one of the biggest of the offseason.

According to reports, the Patriots reportedly traded a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Eagles to acquire the three-time Pro Bowl player.

The organization hopes Brown will immediately become the primary target for young quarterback Drake Maye and help accelerate the team's rebuild.

Jerseys that are likely to sell out fast

Although many fans had already envisioned Brown wearing number 11, number 1 could quickly become one of the most popular in the NFL this season.

With his status as the number one receiver and the high expectations that come with it, Brown arrives in New England under pressure to justify the price paid for his acquisition.

One thing is certain: fans will have to get used to seeing A.J. Brown wearing a different number than the one that has accompanied him for most of his professional career.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.