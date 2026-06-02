A story involving a Browns prospect and his former coach’s daughter is causing a stir on social media

Cleveland Browns tight end Joe Royer has been the subject of much discussion on social media since reports surfaced claiming he is in a relationship with Rilee Stepp , an 18-year-old recent high school graduate.

According to allegations circulating online, Rilee Stepp is also the daughter of Josh Stepp, one of the coaches who worked with Royer during his college career.

Screenshots fueling the debate

The controversy gained momentum after the release of unverified screenshots purportedly showing interactions between Royer and Stepp on social media when she was 17 years old.

At this time, no independent evidence has confirmed the authenticity of these screenshots or the exact nature of the relationship between the two individuals during that period.

It is therefore important to distinguish confirmed facts from the speculation circulating online. Many comments posted on social media are currently based on information that has not been publicly corroborated.

No official statement at this time

Neither Joe Royer, nor the Browns, nor the individuals involved had issued an official statement regarding this situation by the time discussions began to gain momentum.

Without official confirmation or a public investigation, it remains impossible to establish with certainty the timeline of events mentioned in the viral posts.

Royer was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft following his college career with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Regarded as a promising prospect at the tight end position, he had been trying to earn a spot on Cleveland's roster before this controversy surfaced.

In this type of situation, caution remains essential. Information from social media can change rapidly, and some claims may prove to be inaccurate or incomplete.

Until an official source, public statement, or credible investigation confirms the allegations currently circulating, they should be treated as unverified claims rather than established facts.

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