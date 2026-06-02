The Patriots receive an intriguing offer for the trade of A.J. Brown to the Eagles

A.J. Brown 's arrival with the New England Patriots continues to spark reactions among NFL observers.

After several weeks of speculation, the trade is now official, and the first analyses are starting to come in regarding the winners and losers of this major deal.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots deserve a B grade for acquiring the star wide receiver.

The main reason for this assessment is the price paid by the New England organization. To acquire Brown, the Patriots traded a first-round pick in 2028 and a fifth-round pick in 2027 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although Brown remains one of the most talented receivers in the NFL, some analysts question his long-term durability. The player will celebrate his 29th birthday later this month, and his highly physical playing style raises some concerns about his health for the coming seasons.

Despite these reservations, Howe believes Brown still has the potential to become a dominant receiver again. He points out that many observers had already expressed doubts during his final seasons with the Titans before he went on to have the best years of his career after arriving in Philadelphia.

In 2025, Brown recorded 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

While these statistics are excellent for most receivers in the league, they represent a drop from the standards to which the former Eagles star had accustomed fans. Notably, this was his lowest total in receiving yards since the 2021 season.

The Patriots now hope that the pairing of Brown with their young offensive core will help the team take the next step in its rebuild.

Eagles Slight Favorites in Analysis

On the Philadelphia side, Howe gave the Eagles a B+ grade.

The organization has reportedly already prepared for the future by selecting Makai Lemon in the first round of the draft and acquiring Dontayvion Wicks to support DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles' offense will, however, continue to revolve primarily around star running back Saquon Barkley and the ground game that has been the team's hallmark in recent seasons.

According to several sources cited in the analysis, the market for Brown was not as strong as some had imagined, largely due to concerns about his age and long-term health.

A heartfelt message to Philadelphia

Shortly after the trade was announced, Brown posted a lengthy message on social media to thank the fans, his former teammates, and the entire Eagles staff.

The star wide receiver emphasized how much his time in Philadelphia had shaped his career and personal life. He also made a point of thanking the coaches, support staff, and members of the organization who contributed to his success during his time with the team.

Now that this chapter is closed, Brown will focus on his new challenge with the Patriots. New England hopes his arrival will give the offense a boost and help the team re-establish itself as a serious contender in the American Football Conference in the coming seasons.

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