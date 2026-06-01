Mystery trade: The case is still open, according to Kent Hughes

At the last trade deadline, Kent Hughes made headlines… for what he didn't do. The GM barely made a move, but he mentioned during his post-deadline press conference that the team had nearly completed a secret trade that ultimately fell through.

We knew the trade would have been significant, but no further details were provided.

At the time, Hughes had mentioned that the deal might be reconsidered over the summer. And today, the GM was asked whether that was still the case.

And according to Hughes, the matter is still active. So there's a chance they'll try again this summer.

But as the Habs' GM said, it will depend on the other team.

The trade that almost happened at the deadline is still on the table, according to Hughes. But “it will depend on the other team” @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 1, 2026

One might wonder if the fact that it depends on the other team implies that circumstances may have changed for them.

We know that some teams no longer have the same GM they had a few months ago… and the Devils, where Nico Hischier plays (a name that has been mentioned frequently), are among them.

But obviously, the Canadiens' GM hasn't painted himself into a corner. He's emphasized that he'll consider several options (he's already talking to other teams right now), and that the famous mystery trade isn't the only one he's interested in.

To be continued, then. But there's still hope for those hoping to see last March's trade come to fruition.

Extension

Obviously, it makes sense to wonder whether the trade in question was intended to fill the second-line center position. We know that Oliver Kapanen didn't live up to expectations at the end of the season (and in the playoffs), and this remains a pressing need for the team.

Kent Hughes may well claim that he still has confidence in Kapanen and that he mainly saw fatigue (he obviously wasn't going to say otherwise), but there's no doubt that Ivan Demidov needs a better center.