New contract: Talks with Martin St-Louis have not yet begun

Martin St-Louis has just had a great season behind the Canadiens' bench. The coach's run ended on a bit of a sour note against the Hurricanes, but that doesn't take away from the rest of his season.

A six-day stretch shouldn't overshadow the great moments of the past six months.

It's worth noting, however, that next year will be St-Louis's final year under contract. And we know it's rare to keep a coach on the job when he has less than a year left on his contract.

Kent Hughes was asked about this this morning, and the GM confirmed that discussions with the coach regarding a new contract have not yet begun.

The GM expects that to happen over the summer.

“I imagine we'll talk over the summer”—Kent Hughes on a contract extension for Martin St-Louis — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 1, 2026

Obviously, we don't expect the negotiations to be particularly complicated. We know that MSL is the management's man and that he's part of the three-headed monster (along with Hughes and Gorton) that has been running the team's hockey operations for the past few years.

And after leading his team to the Eastern Conference Finals, we can all agree that St-Louis isn't exactly on the hot seat right now.

It's likely that right now, the GM simply has slightly more urgent matters to attend to. Because in reality, reaching an agreement with his coach is likely to be more of a formality than anything else.

To be continued, then.

Extension

The real question regarding the coaching staff is mainly tied to the fact that many fans want to see an experienced coach brought in somewhere within the organization to support Martin St-Louis.

Oh, and the matter of reaching an agreement with Marco Marciano. That issue is quite a bit more urgent.