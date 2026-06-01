Major NFL trade: Myles Garrett is changing teams

The world of American football has been rocked by a major upheaval.

In what is already shaping up to be one of the most significant trades of the decade, the Cleveland Browns have officially agreed to trade their elite defensive player, Myles Garrett, to the Los Angeles Rams. To acquire the league's most feared quarterback hunter, the California-based organization had to sacrifice young defensive end Jared Verse, a first-round pick in the 2027 draft, as well as other major draft compensation.

This surprise trade instantly reshapes the balance of power within the NFL. In Cleveland, Garrett's departure marks the end of an era, but allows the Browns to replenish their coffers with high-value draft picks and add the young Verse, an athlete with immense potential. For the Rams, this acquisition confirms their legendary aggressiveness in the trade market: management never hesitates to mortgage the future to assemble a roster capable of lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy right now.

Garrett's arrival in Los Angeles will give every offensive coordinator in the league nightmares. His physical power and devastating speed at the line of scrimmage will immediately transform the Rams' defensive line into a terrifying unit.

A strategic rebuild for the Browns' defensive line

In Cleveland, analysts will be watching Jared Verse's integration very closely. Although he must fill the shoes of a future Hall of Famer, the young defensive end has the tools to become the new face of the Browns' rebuild.

Ohio's coaching staff is betting that the combination of this young talent and the significant draft capital acquired—including the 2027 first-round pick—will help build a more balanced and competitive team in the long term. The 2026 NFL season hasn't even started yet, and this dramatic move is already redefining the race to the next Super Bowl.

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