Russell Wilson has found a new job

A new chapter is beginning in the NFL.

Star quarterback Russell Wilson is set to finalize a major deal to trade his football gear for a microphone and a suit at CBS Sports, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Super Bowl champion and ten-time Pro Bowl selection will join the prestigious pregame show The NFL Today, where he will share the stage with well-known figures such as James Brown, Nate Burleson, and Bill Cowher.

This transition to the media comes after a particularly challenging 2025 season for the veteran with the New York Giants. After just three disappointing starts resulting in a 0-3 record, Wilson lost his starting job to rookie Jaxson Dart. Despite an obvious decline in his performance in recent years, his 14-season career—marked by 121 regular-season wins—gives him undeniable credibility for this new studio role.

The athlete's future on the field remained uncertain until the very end. On April 28, the New York Jets offered him the chance to extend his playing career as a backup to Geno Smith. Although he seriously considered the offer, Wilson ultimately chose a career in broadcasting, an option he described as a “great opportunity” during a charity event in May.

A break from his playing career rather than an official retirement

Despite this move into the world of television, Russell Wilson has not officially submitted his retirement papers to the NFL. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the 37-year-old is simply putting his quarterback career on hold.

This contractual nuance proves crucial. By not making his retirement official, Wilson remains eligible to return to the field. If a league team were to deal with a major injury to its starting quarterback during the season and offered him a golden opportunity, the CBS analyst could theoretically lace up his cleats again. For now, however, football fans will find him behind a microphone every Sunday in the fall of 2026.

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