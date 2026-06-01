Tom Brady is at the center of a controversy

It's pretty rare to see NFL legend Tom Brady publicly called out by his peers.

Yet that's exactly what happened this weekend on social media. During an appearance on the Champion Mindset podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a very strong opinion about practice squad members, sparking a major backlash among active and retired players.

According to Brady, the majority of these behind-the-scenes athletes fail when promoted to the active roster due to a psychological inability to handle the pressure to perform. Even more pointedly, the former Patriots quarterback claimed that many of them are content with this precarious situation, preferring the comfort of a job with no real expectations just so they can tell their loved ones they're playing in the NFL.

The league's response was swift. Numerous figures lambasted this view, deeming it disconnected from the reality on the field. Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper, who himself bounced around six reserve teams before establishing himself, called Brady's remarks “absolute bullshit.”

A barrage of criticism from former teammates

Other veterans were quick to follow suit in contradicting the legend. Former running back Danny Woodhead, who played alongside Brady in New England after starting his career at the bottom of the ladder, expressed his strong disagreement. He pointed out that his sole daily goal was precisely to leave the practice squad through versatility and hard work.

For his part, former star defensive back Seth Joyner astutely pointed out that the inability to handle the pressure of the NFL wasn't limited to reserves but also affected many highly touted first-round picks. Although the original interview was recorded in February, the viral resurgence of this clip this weekend has definitely set the stage for a firestorm as the offseason begins.

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