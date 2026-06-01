ESPN shares its predictions with 100 days to go until the start of the 2026 NFL season

The official countdown has begun.

We are exactly 100 days away from the kickoff of the 2026 NFL regular season, which begins on September 9 with a highly anticipated matchup: the rematch of Super Bowl LX. With mandatory training camps on the horizon, the league is already buzzing. Between major contract negotiations, the return of injured stars, and the early race for Most Valuable Player (MVP), this new season's lineup promises to be historic.

Several storylines are capturing analysts' attention. In Baltimore, Lamar Jackson's long-term future remains uncertain, while in San Francisco, the split with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk appears to be complete, opening the door to an imminent trade. On the quarterback front, all eyes are on the injury report. Impact quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, and young sensations Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels are all returning from major injuries that cut short their 2025 seasons. Their progress over the summer will dictate their respective teams' chances starting in Week 1.

Josh Allen is the favorite for the MVP title this season

The race for the prestigious MVP trophy promises to be particularly competitive this year. According to early projections, Josh Allen, the talented quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, tops the list of favorites—especially if his franchise manages to secure the top spot in the AFC under the guidance of its new defensive coordinator.

He'll have to watch out for the competition, though. Youngster Drake Maye, coming off a remarkable season with the New England Patriots, and a revitalized Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers are also serious contenders. Finally, one should never count out the defending champion, Matthew Stafford (Rams), nor the resilience of Patrick Mahomes, who is determined to lead the Kansas City Chiefs back to the top of the NFL.

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