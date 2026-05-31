The Alouettes announce trades ahead of their first regular-season game

With just a few days to go before the start of the Canadian Football League's regular season, the Montreal Alouettes have finalized a major wave of trades to complete their final roster.

Among the decisions drawing attention is the departure of quarterback Arnaud Desjardins. The former Laval University Rouge et Or player had, however, shown promise since joining the Montreal team. According to statistics released after the preseason games, he completed 17 of 22 passes for 131 yards with no interceptions.

Arnaud Desjardins joined the Alouettes during training camp to add depth at the quarterback position.

A two-time Vanier Cup champion with Laval, Desjardins represented a heartwarming local story for Montreal fans. Nevertheless, management chose to continue the season with other options at that position.

James Morgan also released

The Alouettes also confirmed the departure of James Morgan, who had more experience with the organization.

The American quarterback played in ten regular-season games last year and made two starts due to injuries among the team's quarterbacks. He accumulated 547 passing yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

This decision confirms the organization's desire to clarify its quarterback hierarchy ahead of the season opener.

The moves announced by the Alouettes aren't limited to the two quarterbacks. A total of 19 players were released as part of the final training camp cuts. Among them are wide receivers Deemer Blankumsee, Tsion Nunnelly, Terique Owens, and Dalton Stroman, as well as several offensive and defensive linemen.

Final cuts are one of the most difficult stages of CFL training camp every year.

The organization also announced that several players will be assigned to the practice squad to remain available if needed during the season.

With these decisions now confirmed, the Alouettes can fully focus on their preparations for the season opener.

The Montreal team will kick off its regular season with a road game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, a crucial early test for a squad that still harbors high hopes this year.

The first game will also provide an opportunity to see how the team responds following the numerous adjustments made at the end of training camp.

Despite the disappointment of some fans at seeing Arnaud Desjardins leave, the Alouettes believe they have made the necessary decisions to field their best possible lineup from the start of the 2026 season.

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