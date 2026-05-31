The Eagles could land a big deal by trading A.J. Brown

According to several sources familiar with the matter, the trade involving star wide receiver A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles could finally be completed in the coming days, with the New England Patriots as the most likely destination.

According to information reported by Jason La Canfora, an anonymous NFL general manager claims that Philadelphia would receive a first-round pick in 2028 in exchange for Brown. Although some observers had hoped to see the Eagles secure a first-round pick as early as 2027, the Patriots are reportedly reluctant to give up a selection in what is already seen as a particularly promising draft class.

Compensation That Divides

Brown's market value is a subject of debate. At 29, the wide receiver remains one of the best at his position and would immediately serve as a premier target for the Patriots' young quarterback.

A first-round pick in 2028, however, appears to be less spectacular compensation than some Eagles fans had hoped for. Several analysts believed that a player of Brown's caliber could allow Philadelphia to secure more, such as a higher draft pick or additional selections.

Nevertheless, General Manager Howie Roseman is known for his ability to maximize the value of his trades. The organization has already demonstrated patience in the past by turning future picks into significant assets in subsequent drafts.

According to another source cited in the report, the trade is nearly finalized, and Brown is expected to join the Patriots before the end of the week. Former Eagles president Joe Banner even suggested that a deal has been in place for some time now.

This version of events, however, contrasts with some recent reports claiming that discussions between the two teams were still far from a conclusion.

Until both organizations have made the trade official, it remains possible that other details are involved, including conditions related to the first-round pick or additional draft pick exchanges.

For the Patriots, acquiring Brown would be a major addition to an offense that has been searching for several seasons for a No. 1 receiver capable of changing the course of a game.

For the Eagles, this trade would mark the end of a productive partnership with one of the league's best receivers, while providing significant flexibility for the future.

If the rumor is confirmed, it will undoubtedly be one of the most significant trades of the 2026 NFL offseason.

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