Kirby Dach and Oliver Kapanen underperformed in the playoffs

It's time for the Canadiens to take stock.

This morning, team executives and several players will appear before the media to discuss the Montreal team's (superb) 2025–2026 season.

Because yes, even though it ended badly, it will undoubtedly be a positive review.

Naturally, we'll be wondering about the future of certain players. Why? Because spots need to be cleared for the players who will inevitably be added. Because yes, Kent Hughes is going to work hard to bring in new talent.

Among the forwards, we expect to see these ten players in the lineup for the first game of the 2026-2027 season:

Nick Suzuki

Cole Caufield

Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook

Phillip Danault

Jake Evans

Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier

Josh Anderson

Zachary Bolduc (restricted free agent)

That leaves four “regular” forwards whose futures still need to be decided: Kirby Dach, Brendan Gallagher, Joe Veleno, and Oliver Kapanen. No need to mention Patrik Laine here, right?

Gally will likely be the most talked-about case. After all, we suspect the Habs will try to move on, but we don't yet know exactly how.

Joe Veleno could return if he's willing to accept a role similar to the one he had this season, but he could also be replaced by a player of a similar mold.

Oliver Kapanen will likely be there to start the season, but I'm not sure exactly how much ice time Martin St-Louis plans to give him.

And what about Kirby Dach?

He's undoubtedly the most mysterious case right now. Why? Because his contract is set to expire, and he'll need to receive a $4 million qualifying offer for the Habs to retain his rights.

Otherwise, he'll become an unrestricted free agent and can sign wherever he wants… including in Montreal at a lower price.

Dach had his moments of glory in the first round against the Lightning, under the circumstances we all know. But he's since returned to his usual form, having recorded just two points (two goals) in May. That was to be expected.

Dach had no assists in May, and his last goal came in Game 3 against the Buffalo Sabres. Since then, he hasn't registered a point.

Among the forwards who played in all 19 of the Habs' playoff games, he ranks 11th and last in team scoring. He has five points, two fewer than Zachary Bolduc and Josh Anderson—who otherwise stood out. #PhysicalPlay

Among the 11 forwards who played 19 games, he was the least useful player for the Canadiens across the board. He was good (even excellent) for a short stretch, but nothing more.

Will this convince Kent Hughes (especially if he manages to land a second-line center) to part ways with Kirby Dach? The scenario must be on the table since the 2026 Habs no longer need a guy with great potential: they need certainties.

Oliver Kapanen (who was shut out in the playoffs and hasn't recorded a point since March 28) and he are probably the two forwards who have been the most disappointing for the Habs in the playoffs.

But Kapanen costs less. He has less potential. He's a rookie. He's injured less often. He's disappointed less often. He had a much better regular season. So if the Habs only have room for one of the two…

We don't know exactly what's going to happen with Dach. But all of this shows that despite his few good stretches in the playoffs and despite all his potential, the former Blackhawks player isn't safe in Montreal right now.

I can't wait to see what Kent Hughes has to say about him… even if you have to take official statements with a grain of salt sometimes. Because even if the player dreams of winning here, maybe the team would be better off without him. Maybe.

In a nutshell

– That's crazy.

A WHL team hasn't won the Memorial Cup since the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2014… #MemorialCup on RDS pic.twitter.com/jSMo18PVQ3 — RDS (@RDSca) June 1, 2026

– Stanley Cup: Golden Knights are the favorites.

NEW for @TheAthletic: The Hurricanes have lost just one game in the Stanley Cup playoffs this season. And yet, they're the underdogs to Vegas in the eyes of the NHL community. Continuing my annual tradition, I surveyed 49 coaches and team executives for their Cup final prediction. Some… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 1, 2026

– Will Hayden Paupanekis ever make his mark with the Habs? [JdeM]

– Ouch.