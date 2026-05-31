Brendan Gallagher: “The Habs could trade him without getting a single dollar in return”

Just a few months ago, many fans were convinced that the Canadiens would have to pay a steep price to get rid of Brendan Gallagher's contract. I was one of them…

Today, the conversation is starting to shift.

This morning, my colleague Mathis Therrien went over the Habs' various options regarding the final year of Gallagher's contract. Among them was, of course, the possibility of a buyout.

But according to Eric Engels, Kent Hughes might not even need to go that far.

Appearing on the show Le retour with Martin Lemay, the Sportsnet reporter explained that he doesn't think the Habs will buy out their veteran's contract. In his view, a trade might even be possible without a salary cap hit.

Eric Engels doesn't believe the Habs will buy out Brendan Gallagher's contract. He'll be traded, and Kent Hughes might not even have to absorb part of the salary… pic.twitter.com/4ryavpSLmW — Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) May 31, 2026

It's still an interesting turnaround.

Because not so long ago, simply trading Gallagher seemed practically impossible.

Engels even named Vancouver among the teams that might need a player like him. According to him, some teams would be willing to absorb his contract in exchange for an additional asset. Vancouver is a logical fit in his case, since he's from Western Canada and has previously played for the Vancouver Giants.

His reasoning is pretty simple.

A rebuilding team could take on Gally's salary along with a draft pick, then try to trade him again at the trade deadline to acquire other assets.

When you think about it, it's not completely crazy.

Gallagher is no longer the 30-goal scorer he once was, but he remains a respected veteran throughout the league. His leadership, intensity, and reputation are still very much intact.

Sure, he's slowed down over the years, but he still had a respectable season. In a significantly reduced role, he managed to become a useful player capable of helping his team when it mattered most.

I'm not saying a trade is imminent.

But if Eric Engels is right, Kent Hughes may have far more options than we thought to manage the final year of Brendan Gallagher's $6.5 million annual contract.

Just a few months ago, many would never have thought they'd hear that.

In a nutshell

– Oh no.

A nightmare for Canadiens defenseman Marcelo Flores, who's been left out of the World Cup! Details: https://t.co/LjPezsXVm2 pic.twitter.com/r7DVcfjUHF — RDS (@RDSca) May 31, 2026

– It doesn't make any sense.

Wemby taking a selfie with the Western Conference championship trophy. His hand is so big it looks like he's holding an iPhone 3! pic.twitter.com/lJpaknyDvb — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) May 31, 2026

– Another honor for Macklin Celebrini.