Patrik Laine: Kent Hughes tried to trade him for a defenseman at the trade deadline

Patrik Laine, even though he hasn't played this season, has been a liability for the Habs.

Not a liability on the ice or in the locker room, but a financial liability. His $8.7 million salary cap hit caused problems for his GM at the trade deadline. We know this held Kent Hughes back in his quest for a second center like Nazem Kadri, for example.

Hughes wasn't idle, however. He even tried to trade the Finn for a defenseman, but as noted in Anthony Di Marco's article (Daily Faceoff), the other team didn't find the deal appealing.

Anthony Di Marco: According to sources around the trade deadline, the Canadiens did attempt to unload Patrik Laine in a deal to acquire a defenseman; the compensation was not enough for the other team to bite on – Daily Faceoff (5/29) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 31, 2026

Di Marco's article doesn't specify who this mystery defenseman was (no, he isn't THE mystery player), but one can assume he's a depth defenseman with a fairly high salary.

Does Rasmus Ristolainen, who has a salary cap hit of $5.1 million through the end of next season, fall into this category?

Possibly.

A big, defensive-minded defenseman like that wouldn't have gone amiss for the Habs in the playoffs.

In Di Marco's article (Daily Faceoff), it's also noted that the Blues may have had their eyes on Michael Hage, David Reinbacher, and the Habs' first-round pick (potentially the 28th overall in the upcoming draft) a few months ago. We know St. Louis wants the moon in return for Thomas's services, and he may have just driven up his value today.

Robert Thomas scores his second goal of the game, tying it at 2-2 with 7.6 seconds left. Holy moly. What a finish to regulation. #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/Cb2YdYCGDp — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 31, 2026

It will be interesting to watch what happens in Montreal this summer. Several players, including the best in the world, have been linked to the team, and we know Kent Hughes can be aggressive.

Jordan Kyrou, who will also cost an arm and a leg, is another intriguing target. Can't wait for the salary cap increase and Patrik Laine's contract expiration.

In brief

– A Jays player injured by a fan.

Everything is going wrong for the Blue Jays this afternoon. https://t.co/5In4NbN4Eo https://t.co/gU7U4qpcIH — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 31, 2026

– Really?

David Pagnotta: In the last couple of days I heard there's been some positivity around Jason Robertson and Dallas – The Sheet (5/29) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 31, 2026

– Worth noting.

Update: According to additional sources, I'm told these deals are “still a work in progress” and the final details will differ from some of what I have reported once they are announced. https://t.co/JvrpxsTsj2 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 31, 2026

– It must be tough for him.

Instead of leading the Golden Knights, he's watching them from afar https://t.co/oQKCITbSin — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 31, 2026

– Indeed.