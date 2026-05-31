An embarrassing loss to Norway: Canada’s rough year continues

Raphael Simard
An embarrassing loss to Norway: Canada’s rough year continues
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This morning, Canada and Norway faced off in the bronze medal game.

For most of the game, the Norwegians were in control and led 2-0. Late in the game, miraculously, the Canadians scored two goals with a sixth skater to force overtime.

Both goals were scored by Robert Thomas, whose stock continues to rise.

In overtime, the European team staved off the opponent's comeback and scored the game-winning goal.

A first medal in this tournament for the Norwegians.

For the Canadians, a fourth-place finish is a real disaster.

In fact, it's been a crappy year for the country in men's ice hockey.

  • U20 World Junior Championship: bronze medal
  • U18 World Junior Championship: 6th place
  • Men's Olympics: silver medal
  • World Championship: 4th place
  • Hlinka Gretzky: bronze medal

Three medals in five tournaments, none of them gold: it's a disaster.

Whether it's Macklin Celebrini or Sidney Crosby as captain, clearly, it doesn't make a difference, hehe.

The most heartbreaking competition was clearly the Olympics. Both teams (men's and women's) lost to the Americans in the finals. At least Canada bounced back by eliminating them at the most recent international competition.

Things went so badly in 2026 in ice hockey that you could say the Canadian baseball team had the best run. For the first time in its history, it reached the medal round.

Canada may have lost to the Americans in the quarterfinals, but much like the Canadiens in the NHL (in fact, no Canadian team will win the Cup in 2026 either), the run was memorable, despite no medals or cups.

Even though it dates back to 2025, it's still fresh in people's minds: the Toronto Blue Jays also fell short in the final against an American team.


In a nutshell

– It's officially the end for Alain Crête.

– To be continued.

– Interesting.

– One to watch.

– This looks promising.

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