An embarrassing loss to Norway: Canada’s rough year continues

This morning, Canada and Norway faced off in the bronze medal game.

For most of the game, the Norwegians were in control and led 2-0. Late in the game, miraculously, the Canadians scored two goals with a sixth skater to force overtime.

Both goals were scored by Robert Thomas, whose stock continues to rise.

ROBERT THOMAS GETS CANADA ON THE BOARD WITH JUST OVER A MINUTE TO GO! #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/5KspU9NeKc — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 31, 2026

ROBERT THOMAS TIES THE GAME WITH SEVEN SECONDS TO GO, SENDING THIS GAME TO OVERTIME #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/bWsO0EMYly — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 31, 2026

In overtime, the European team staved off the opponent's comeback and scored the game-winning goal.

A first medal in this tournament for the Norwegians.

What a reaction from Team Norway after upsetting Canada in the Bronze Medal Game #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/Mv7Ozfb5yg — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 31, 2026

For the Canadians, a fourth-place finish is a real disaster.

In fact, it's been a crappy year for the country in men's ice hockey.

U20 World Junior Championship: bronze medal

U18 World Junior Championship: 6th place

Men's Olympics: silver medal

World Championship: 4th place

Hlinka Gretzky: bronze medal

Three medals in five tournaments, none of them gold: it's a disaster.

Whether it's Macklin Celebrini or Sidney Crosby as captain, clearly, it doesn't make a difference, hehe.

Things aren't looking good for Canada… pic.twitter.com/QnoBCni2Kn — RDS (@RDSca) May 31, 2026

The most heartbreaking competition was clearly the Olympics. Both teams (men's and women's) lost to the Americans in the finals. At least Canada bounced back by eliminating them at the most recent international competition.

Things went so badly in 2026 in ice hockey that you could say the Canadian baseball team had the best run. For the first time in its history, it reached the medal round.

Canada may have lost to the Americans in the quarterfinals, but much like the Canadiens in the NHL (in fact, no Canadian team will win the Cup in 2026 either), the run was memorable, despite no medals or cups.

Even though it dates back to 2025, it's still fresh in people's minds: the Toronto Blue Jays also fell short in the final against an American team.

In a nutshell

– It's officially the end for Alain Crête.

Today, Alain Crête (@CrteAlain) is putting an end to a long career in the media world. Alain is an outstanding communicator, humble and so likable. I've admired him for a long time. Congratulations and enjoy your retirement! You deserve it! — David Arsenault (@ArsenaultRDS) May 31, 2026

– To be continued.

Chris Johnston: Re Adin Hill/Golden Knights: Definitely see him as a possible goalie that we see on the move – Chris Johnston Show (5/28) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 31, 2026

– Interesting.

The SCF doesn't start until Tuesday, so to pass the time, here's my latest on trade chatter out there, plus:

– Rielly's future & Leafs plans–

Oilers want speedy winger–

NHL TV landscape in Canada growing!

– Berube & LA?

– Ducks & Parayko? + lots more https://t.co/GjYvyfpHHO — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 30, 2026

– One to watch.

Frank Seravalli: On the Kings' coaching search: The consensus has been that the leading candidate is Jay Woodcroft; but he may end up with a different job, so how hard will LA push if that's their choice – Halford & Brough (5/27) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 31, 2026

– This looks promising.