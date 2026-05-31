Kirby Dach: Let’s see if Kent Hughes will back down from his 2022 bet

The Montreal Canadiens' general manager will have several issues to address this summer, as another busy offseason lies ahead for Kent Hughes.

Some will be easy to resolve, such as the case of Patrik Laine, whose contract has expired and will not be renewed, but others will be more complex.

And if there's one issue I see as being particularly difficult for Kent Hughes to handle, it's that of Kirby Dach.

At the end of the regular season, after yet another season marred by multiple injuries that limited Dach to just 37 games, no one wanted to see him back in Montreal next year.

Both fans and analysts were fed up with Dach's performance and his legendary fragility.

However, after a slow start to the playoffs—where he was heavily criticized, especially for J.J. Moser's overtime goal in Game 2—Dach turned things around.

He had some standout moments against the Lightning with two goals and an assist, and he started the series against the Buffalo Sabres strong with two goals in the first three games.

However, things went south again after that, as Dach was pretty much invisible until the Canadiens were eliminated.

So, what do we do now?

After a renewed sense of hope regarding Dach, most fans have given up on him again, and generally speaking, people want to see him leave Montreal.

However, is that the decision Kent Hughes will make regarding the gamble he took in 2022?

We recall that Kent Hughes placed enormous trust in Dach by trading Alexander Romanov to ultimately acquire Dach's services in another deal.

Will Hughes therefore be ready to admit defeat and own up to his mistake by not re-signing Dach or trading him?

At 25 years old, Dach played out his final year at $3,362,500 and is now a restricted free agent, meaning the Habs still control his rights.

Dach will be eligible for arbitration if the two sides fail to reach an agreement after the Habs have designated him as a restricted free agent.

But that's the real question: whether Kent Hughes will choose to qualify Dach or not, or whether he'll trade him before having to make that decision.

The Habs' roster is tightening up, and important decisions will have to be made.

Does Dach still have a place among the Habs' 12 forwards?

Only Kent Hughes knows and will give us the answer.

In a Flash

– That's true.

On Saturday, with 20,000 people in downtown Montreal, the city proved that a champion women's team can draw crowds just like the big local sports teams. It took me back to when I was 16, at the Canadiens' parade. A 10 out of 10! @TVASports https://t.co/1kTV9QnaxS — Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) May 31, 2026

– Truly sad.

Family of Claude Lemieux issues statement regarding his passing. pic.twitter.com/g3lgp69dIr — Brendan Lemieux (@blemieux22) May 31, 2026

– Well deserved.

A wonderful honor for Patrice Bergeron! https://t.co/zMhyoJzxW7 — Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) May 31, 2026

– To be continued.