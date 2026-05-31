The CH players are fans of La Victoire

Mathis Therrien
The CH players are fans of La Victoire
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

Unfortunately, the Montreal Canadiens won't be holding a Stanley Cup parade through the streets of Montreal this season.

It's a shame, but at the same time, no one would have believed that the Habs would make it all the way to the conference finals—exactly seven wins away from the Cup.

And in the end, the city of Montreal did get a parade after all, since the Montreal Victory, the women's team, held its parade yesterday with the Walter Cup.

There were tons of fans out on the streets of Montreal to witness this celebration of the LPHF championship and Victoire's victory party on stage.

It was a beautiful sight to see, as it gives the city a reason to celebrate.

In fact, Montreal fans aren't the only ones fully behind the Victoire—even the Canadiens players themselves are fans of the Victoire.

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki proudly wore the Victoire “Championnes” jerseys, which is truly a nice gesture from the two Habs star players.

In addition, Jakub Dobes was seen wearing a beautiful necklace shaped like a stop sign featuring the name of Ann-Renée Desbiens, the Victoire's goaltender.

Dobes was returning the favor to Desbiens, who had held up a “Stop Dobes” sign during a game at the Bell Centre.

In short, it's wonderful to see the guys and girls cheering each other on and supporting one another, which makes the city of Montreal even more united behind hockey.


In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

– Well done!

– Switzerland could win gold today.

– So cute.

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