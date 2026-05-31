The CH players are fans of La Victoire

Unfortunately, the Montreal Canadiens won't be holding a Stanley Cup parade through the streets of Montreal this season.

It's a shame, but at the same time, no one would have believed that the Habs would make it all the way to the conference finals—exactly seven wins away from the Cup.

And in the end, the city of Montreal did get a parade after all, since the Montreal Victory, the women's team, held its parade yesterday with the Walter Cup.

There were tons of fans out on the streets of Montreal to witness this celebration of the LPHF championship and Victoire's victory party on stage.

It was a beautiful sight to see, as it gives the city a reason to celebrate.

In fact, Montreal fans aren't the only ones fully behind the Victoire—even the Canadiens players themselves are fans of the Victoire.

Suzuki and Cole wearing the Victoire Championnes shirts—https://t.co/TEJqvKWa2A — Faith (@stealthybrie) May 31, 2026

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki proudly wore the Victoire “Championnes” jerseys, which is truly a nice gesture from the two Habs star players.

In addition, Jakub Dobes was seen wearing a beautiful necklace shaped like a stop sign featuring the name of Ann-Renée Desbiens, the Victoire's goaltender.

Dobes was returning the favor to Desbiens, who had held up a “Stop Dobes” sign during a game at the Bell Centre.

In short, it's wonderful to see the guys and girls cheering each other on and supporting one another, which makes the city of Montreal even more united behind hockey.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

Montreal Canadiens 5v5 Scoring Chance Contributions per 60 in the 2026 NHL Playoffs. Data: @PDOcast #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/jAJuFvsAZf — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) May 31, 2026

– Well done!

Today marks the end of Alain Crête's (@CrteAlain) long career in the media. Alain is an outstanding communicator—humble and so likable. I've admired him for a long time. Congratulations and enjoy your retirement! You deserve it! — David Arsenault (@ArsenaultRDS) May 31, 2026

– Switzerland could win gold today.

Before the game, a reshare of my story with legend Andres Ambühl. The first World Cup in two decades without him. Retired, but still a huge part of Switzerland's rise and the path forged by stars like Nico and Timo. “When I started, you didn't have any depth.”https://t.co/4y7kAaY0QI — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 31, 2026

– So cute.