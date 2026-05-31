Beer-drinking on stage: CH players have fun at the Luke Combs concert

The Montreal Canadiens' loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals is still fresh in our minds.

It doesn't hurt as much as it did that very night, but it's still a disappointment.

However, little by little, it's starting to fade—even within the team, which was back in Montreal yesterday ahead of Monday's end-of-season wrap-up, but also for a very special occasion.

In fact, several Canadiens players were spotted at Luke Combs' concert last night at Jean-Drapeau Park.

Martin St-Louis, several of his players, and a good portion of the Montreal Victoire women's team (which held its Walter Cup parade yesterday) were in attendance.

Some Habs players even got to go on stage, where they received a very warm welcome from the Montreal crowd.

Habs get a warm welcome at Luke Combs concert!#thesickpodcast@TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/mek3a9iEYf — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 31, 2026

At first, one might have thought that only Nick Suzuki (wearing a Victory Champions jersey), Cole Caufield, Jakub Dobes, and Brendan Gallagher were at the concert, but the camera then revealed the full extent of the players in attendance.

Personally, I can spot Phillip Danault, Zachary Bolduc, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Alexandre Texier in the crowd.

Back to the players on stage, the guys took the time to share a beer with Luke Combs, much to the delight of the entire crowd.

Habs players Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Jakub Dobes & Brendan Gallagher at the Luke Combs show in Montreal tonight pic.twitter.com/g8932gv4Fg — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 31, 2026

We also spotted head coach Martin St-Louis, who seemed to be having a great time with his players, especially Cole Caufield.

The Habs' power of friendship & family remains stronger than ever, folks https://t.co/2JvCfgnj05 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 31, 2026

In short, the Habs players are definitely in off-season mode, and they've already started enjoying their time off.

It's great to see them having fun like this and continuing to hang out even though the season is over, which shows the strong bonds they all share with each other—and even with their coach.

We're likely to hear more from our favorite players over the summer, no matter what they're up to.

In a Nutshell

– Check it out.

– This is completely crazy.

– Céline congratulates La Victoire.