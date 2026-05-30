The CH’s run has impressed many people throughout the NHL

The Canadiens' loss yesterday sparked a wave of criticism on social media, and understandably so—it wasn't a pretty sight.

However, even if we may be disappointed with the Canadiens' performance in their last four games against Carolina, we have to admit that the team has had an incredible run and an incredible year.

In five years, the Habs have gone from last place in the league to the NHL's top four, including a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

And the best part of it all is that this is just the beginning for the second-youngest team in the league.

In fact, the Habs' run hasn't gone unnoticed, and Marco D'Amico has received numerous text messages from people working throughout the NHL who have been very impressed by the team's recent performances.

In fact, D'Amico responds to these critics by pointing out that the Habs have gone further than the Maple Leafs have in 24 years and that the Senators haven't reached this stage since 2016.

Furthermore, the Canadiens have made it this far in the playoffs with an imperfect lineup that lacks a second-line center and, possibly, a right-handed stay-at-home defenseman.

These are long-standing weaknesses for the Habs that are highly likely to be addressed during the offseason by team management.

However, despite these shortcomings and a roster with very little playoff experience, the team reached the third round after defeating two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference.

That's no small feat, and this young, still-unpolished team is currently among the Stanley Cup contenders for years to come.

And as D'Amico points out, we mustn't forget that Carolina is a very good team that had reached the Eastern Conference Finals three times in four years before running into the Panthers.

Since then, all this team has done is work hard and improve with the goal of advancing to the next stage and competing for the top honors.

Now, it's up to the team to learn how to advance to the next round, and the experience the Habs gained during their playoff run this season will be extremely beneficial in the years to come as they strive to win the Stanley Cup.

In Brief

– Death of a former Hawks player.

On behalf of the Wirtz family and the Chicago Blackhawks organization, we mourn the passing of Dennis Hull We extend our deepest condolences to the Hull family during this time.https://t.co/oafhCuX63g pic.twitter.com/ZptDCBfGfS — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) May 31, 2026

– A beautiful gesture!

As a member of the Concussion & CTE Foundation Board of Directors, we are dedicated to research, treatment, and finding a cure for CTE. Thank you for this gift and for helping to make a difference in people's lives. pic.twitter.com/ERATD0LaxY — Allan Walsh (@walsha) May 31, 2026

– The Blues could be active this summer.

Chris Johnston: A strong desire for change in St. Louis, plus Jordan Kyrou's dip in performance, has renewed the on-again, off-again trade talk that has surrounded his name – The Athletic (5/28) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 31, 2026

– Elias Pettersson could leave Vancouver.

Chris Johnston: Re Elias Pettersson/Canucks: I still think there would be some interest in him; I think the conditions are right for someone like him to still be traded – Chris Johnston Show (5/28) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 31, 2026

– SGA is on a mission.