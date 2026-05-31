RUMOR! Connor McDavid is reportedly open to being traded to the Canadiens

The Canadiens' playoff run has caught the attention of the entire NHL.

Even the players have been impressed, and some wouldn't say no to coming to play in Montreal.

A “reliable” source told Marc-Olivier Beaudoin that even the best player in the world would be open to playing in the city. A second source confirmed the news.

I had some very interesting discussions last week, but I was waiting for the dust to settle before sharing them. I've been told that if Connor McDavid were to want to leave Edmonton, the #CH would be on his very short list of a few teams where he… — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) May 31, 2026

Was he the mystery player, hehe?

No, but seriously, the Oilers' captain was in the city recently for the F1 Grand Prix and took the opportunity to visit Montreal suburbs like Brossard and Westmount. Obviously, Beaudoin isn't saying McDavid will definitely come play in Montreal, but the timing is pretty interesting.

Things are going well for the Canadiens, and Kent Hughes will want to improve the team this summer; for the Oilers, things are going badly, and their captain's future isn't set in stone there.

Obviously, bringing McDavid to Montreal wouldn't come cheap. It's going to cost a fortune, and I don't know if Kent Hughes will want to dance with Stan Bowman. I can't see him asking for less than Ivan Demidov, a top prospect like Michael Hage or Alex Zharovsky, and potentially two first-round picks.

In his post, the blogger says that the list of teams he'd agree to be traded to and/or sign with in 2028 is very short. The Rangers would be another team he'd consider.

Remember that the best player in the world has a no-trade clause and holds all the cards in any potential trade. He would likely want to go to a major hockey market.

Would the Maple Leafs be a top destination for him?

What's to come promises to be captivating. It's shaping up to be a busy summer in the NHL, but I'm especially looking forward to the start… and the end of the Stanley Cup Final. And I'll admit it: I'm already dreaming of seeing Connor McDavid score at the Bell Centre to a massive ovation from the Montreal crowd. A scene that would strangely feel like déjà vu…

In a nutshell

– First medal in Norwegian history.

– It's well deserved.

Now, all that's left is for him to secure his spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame in June https://t.co/MvmTSish2Q — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 31, 2026

– I suppose so.

The Knights are counting on Hart to beat the Hurricaneshttps://t.co/qYFLtXgU6F — RDS (@RDSca) May 31, 2026

– Stay tuned.

We might see this junior coach somewhere else soon https://t.co/pxFIKO544B — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 31, 2026

– Well done.