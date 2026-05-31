The CH could face competition for Mason McTavish

The Canadiens' recent playoff run has shown that the team can now aspire to major honors, but it has also revealed some glaring weaknesses that have been evident for some time.

The Habs need a right-handed stay-at-home defenseman and, above all, a second-line center capable of feeding the puck to and complementing Ivan Demidov.

One name that has frequently been linked to the Habs is Mason McTavish, whether at the trade deadline or following the Ducks' elimination.

The center could be a target for the Habs despite having a difficult season last year, recording 41 points—including 17 goals—in 75 games.

Additionally, he was benched twice during the most recent playoffs, which has fueled rumors that he could leave Anaheim during the offseason.

Pierre LeBrun: Re Mason McTavish: The Ducks are listening on him – Melnick in the Afternoon (5/27) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 31, 2026

However, last season, McTavish recorded 22 goals and 52 points in 76 games, and we can assume he hasn't yet reached his full potential—a change of scenery could do him good.

Not to mention the opportunity to play alongside a certain Demidov.

Also, the Ducks forward is under contract for another five years with an average annual salary of $7 million. Considering the upcoming salary cap increase in the coming seasons, this isn't a contract that's likely to become problematic over time.

The forward could be an interesting bet for the second-line center position, and at 23, he would join a group of young players with whom he could develop over several years.

However, the Habs may well face competition for McTavish, as the Senators are also reportedly looking for a forward to play in their top six, according to this Ottawa Citizen article by Bruce Garrioch.

According to the article, a third team, the Flyers, has also shown interest in the center, and the Ducks are reportedly asking for a first-round pick and a player who can help the team immediately.

Could we see a bidding war for McTavish? And if so, will Kent Hughes be willing to pay the high price for a player who would be, above all, a gamble for the organization?

I doubt it, but if Anaheim's asking price isn't too high, it could be an interesting acquisition for the Habs.

Mason McTavish is on fire right now That's his SIXTH goal in his last four games! pic.twitter.com/zfYeLv829c — NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2025

In a nutshell

– He's drawing a lot of praise.

Jussi Ahokas never doubted Juraj Slafkovsky's potential https://t.co/jl36NUdCnm — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 31, 2026

– The Finns are champions.

– The game-winning goal.

KONSTA HELENIUS SCORES THE GOLDEN GOAL FOR FINLAND! #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/pb8FON9rC1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 31, 2026

– Roman Josi is the MVP.

Roman Josi named tournament MVP, All-Star, and best defenseman https://t.co/LVNeZ58o6H — SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) May 31, 2026

– The Yankees score 13 runs in a single inning!

A casual 13-run inning from the New York Yankees pic.twitter.com/DxrYYTxBAl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 31, 2026

– Weird story.